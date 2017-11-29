Jose Mourinho explains why Anthony Martial is so inconsistent for Man Utd

Ask any Manchester United player to name their most talented teammate at Old Trafford and you can guarantee Anthony Martial's name will pop up a few times.

He may only be 21-years-old and two years into his United career, but he's one of Europe's hottest prospects and has the potential to be one of the best.

Ask any United fan what frustrates them most about Martial, though, and they'll inevitably tell you it's how inconsistent he is.

Deadly one week and quiet the next, for one reason or another Martial has always struggled to consistently deliver on the big stage.

Gary Neville recently raised this point and said someone of his pace and skill should be "tearing" the Premier League apart.

"It's been a stop-start Manchester United career for Martial," said Neville last month on his podcast. "For someone of his talent, he should be tearing this league apart with his ability.

"He's lost his place in the France squad. There's obviously something wrong with him. You always get the feeling he's playing at 85 per cent.

"If he showed that extra 15 per cent, then he could do anything. He's got everything you’d want: composure in front of goal, great skill, pace, strength, but what is that little bit missing?

"He could be a player that could score 20 goals in 20 games if he really wanted to and strived to be the best."

Like Neville, United fans find it frustrating how Martial is unable to string together decent performances in both the Premier League and Europe.

He scored during the 4-2 win over Watford on Tuesday night but was replaced in the 65th minute, and now Mourinho has offered a potential explanation for his inconsistency.

According to Mourinho, Martial's "biological situation" - which presumably means his fitness - for his age isn't up to scratch, and that's why he burns out so quickly.

"I think he suffers a little bit with accumulation of matches," said Mourinho. "I could feel that in the second half he was going down and down and down.

"He's still a young guy and his body... his biological situation has space to improve.

"But in the first half, during the time, he had strength and explosion in his legs and he was dangerous and [scored] an important goal."

Interesting. As a 21-year-old winger you'd expect Martial to be fit and full of energy, but clearly that isn't the case and Mourinho must help change that.

Improve his "biological situation" and there's every chance Martial will realise his potential and become the player United fans hope he can be.

