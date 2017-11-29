The Los Angeles Clippers have had extremely bad luck with injuries in recent years and things haven't been any better so far this season.

They received their most significant setback in their last outing against the Los Angeles Lakers as All-Star Blake Griffin was once again struck down by injury.

The power forward has dealt with multiple health issues throughout his career and the team has confirmed that he now faces an extended period out, which is an all too familiar feeling for the franchise.

Griffin suffered an MCL sprain to his left knee and will be out for at least two months, according to the Clippers.

The injury came in the final minutes of the 120-115 win over the Lakers at Staples Center on Monday night when he collided with teammate Austin Rivers in pursuit of a loose ball.

The 28-year-old will be hugely frustrated with this news as he was enjoying a good individual campaign and was embracing his role as the leader of the team.

He has averaged 23.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists a game this season.

The only positive for the organization is that they avoided the worst-case scenario of losing their star player for the entire year.

Blake's absence just adds to the list of starters the Clippers are currently without.

Point guard Patrick Beverley was recently ruled out for the rest of the campaign after undergoing knee surgery and Milos Teodosic and Danilo Gallinari are also out for extended periods.

After going on a nine-game losing streak, L.A. has won the last three and are now 8-11 but will struggle mightily with a short-handed roster and must surely look to the trade market to add players.

Any hopes they had of making the playoffs in the stacked Western Conference now look extremely slim.

But the latest in a long line of injuries has led to some questioning the Clippers' decision to sign Griffin to a huge max contract in the summer.

The athletic big man penned a five-year, $171.2 million deal and committed himself to being a "lifelong Clipper".

The departure of Chris Paul led the team to splash out on Griffin as they were desperate to keep one of its stars.

But they will probably have to kiss another season goodbye and will have some big decisions to make over the coming months and in the summer as All-NBA center DeAndre Jordan prepares to enter free agency.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see them make a move involving him, possibly at the trade deadline, and look to add younger pieces.

You can't help but feel sympathy for the Clippers but it may be time to think about rebuilding and looking towards the future.