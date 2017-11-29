Santi Cazorla’s return from injury looks set to be delayed further after the Arsenal midfielder underwent yet another operation on his Achilles.

Cazorla has not played for the Gunners since October last year and said earlier this month he almost lost his foot due to a serious infection.

The little magician, as the Arsenal fans call him, had to have skinned removed from his wrist in order to save his ankle and keep it intact.

This meant that his wrist tattoo, which is of his daughter's name, got split completely in half.

Arsene Wenger had expressed hope Cazorla might recover in time to feature again in January, but the 32-year-old appears to have suffered a fresh setback.

Cazorla tweeted on Wednesday: “Due to some discomfort in the tendon the last few days, I have had to undergo surgery. It is delaying the date of my return to the field. I maintain my hope and motivation to enjoy my great passion, football.”

The message was accompanied by a picture of Cazorla making a gesture of prayer while in action for Arsenal.

Wenger has admitted Cazorla’s injury is the worst he has ever known, with the player’s foot requiring a series of operations, as well as a skin graft from his arm.

See Cazorla's emotional tweet below.

Cazorla joined Arsenal in 2012 from Malaga and has made more than 150 appearances for the club.

It's believed the Gunners have been lacking the Spaniard's creativity in the middle of the park since his absence, something that all Arsenal fans will be aware of.

It's been down to Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka, and Jack Wilshere to be the creative sparks in the centre of the park, along with Mesut Ozil, of course, who usually plays a bit further forward.

As more times pass, and Cazorla only gets older, it's looking less and less likely that he'll make a return to professional football.

