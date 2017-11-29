Real Madrid have been underwhelming this season.

After regaining the La Liga title and having won their second consecutive Champions League title last season, many expected Zinedine Zidane's men to enjoy similar dominance this year.

That feeling was only strengthened when Barcelona lost one of their star players in Neymar to PSG, and then Los Blancos destroyed their rivals 5-1 on aggregate in the Supercopa back in August.

However, Real Madrid have struggled massively since that win.

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring drought in La Liga has been well documented this year, and his side have suffered as a result.

Real Madrid find themselves in 4th place in Spain's top division, having won only eight of their opening 13 games; an awful record by their standards.

To make matters worse, Barcelona have thrived so far this season, having opened up an eight point lead over Los Blancos.

ZIDANE POISED TO MAKE SIGNINGS

To close the gap on their rivals, it is believed that Zidane feels he has no choice but to strengthen his side; with his defence at the forefront of his plans.

And the Daily Mail believe he is targeting David Luiz, who has recently fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea.

The Brazilian was fantastic last season after rejoining the club from PSG, but a number of problems have curtailed his progress in his second year back at Stamford Bridge.

Luiz fell out with Antonio Conte after Chelsea's 3-0 defeat at Roma in October, and has struggled to regain his position in the side.

Although Luiz would be cup-tied in the Champions League if he were to make a move, it is believed that Zidane is attracted by Luiz's versatility, with the Brazilian able to cover in central defence, midfield and at full back.

And it believed the 30-year-old would welcome a move to Madrid, as he has recognised the need to play regularly if he is to feature for Brazil at the World Cup in June.

CHELSEA ARE ALREADY LOOKING AT REPLACEMENTS

The Daily Mail also claim that Chelsea have been looking for replacements, with Lyon's Mouctar Diakhaby just one name in which is under consideration.

It seems that Luiz's time at Chelsea may well be coming to a close.

