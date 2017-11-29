Boxing

Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua is wanted by yet another heavyweight, confirms promoter

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Undefeated Lucas Browne is said to have “an agreement in principle” to compete for Joseph Parker’s WBO heavyweight title in his next fight, however, this is still pending due to the fact that the champ has ongoing talks to unify belts along with IBF and WBA ‘super’ holder Anthony Joshua.

Browne's promoter Ricky Hatton, said in an interview: “If Anthony fights Parker first, we want a shot at Anthony. Between the three of us, we will get our heads together.

"We're confident because we have the contract but we're open to sitting down [with Parker's team and Joshua's team] to find an arrangement that suits all."

Talks between camps to get the Joshua/Parker fight have recently been discussed as “single digits” apart by promoter Eddie Hearn, so if an agreement is reached, it will leave Browne without an opponent for his next bout.

"No disrespect, but fighting Dillian before we fight Parker would be no bad thing," Hatton said.

"Big Lucas is up for either of those fights, but it depends on the best deal that we can strike.

"Lucas has been inactive and needs to get back into the thick of it. His best attribute is his fearlessness - he went over to Chechnya to fight Ruslan Chagaev and there are not many people who would fancy doing that."

Browne won his WBA ‘regular’ title by beating Chagaev in a stoppage, but was then stripped of it afterwards as he failed a post-fight drugs test.

Lucas Browne v James Toney

He then had a suspension for another failed drug test, to which he still insists was completely accidental, brought an end to last summer.

"I just think he is an utter bigmouth," Browne said about Whyte.

"He's talked his way into a position where he is coming up to a world title fight, which is great, but I just want to punch him in the face. I really don't like him, I would really like to see myself in a fight where I don't like the other person, because I think it's going to be very entertaining."

Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam - World Heavyweight Title Fight

Whyte is another fighter in talks to potentially challenge WBA champ Deontay Wilder, with a rematch against Joshua still very much possible, however, Browne could be another option.

Hearn was quoted saying: "Whyte may fight Browne, particularly if Joshua gets the Parker fight, because Browne is in the mix for that one too. "2018 will see Dillian Whyte challenge for a world heavyweight title."

Whatever the match ups, with these fighters in the mix, 2018 looks to be an exciting time for boxing fans.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Anthony Joshua

Trending Stories

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Braun Strowman reveals the animosity he has felt in the WWE locker room

Braun Strowman reveals the animosity he has felt in the WWE locker room

WATCH: Man Utd fans loved what Jose Mourinho did to Rashford in the 93rd minute

WATCH: Man Utd fans loved what Jose Mourinho did to Rashford in the 93rd minute

Eric Cantona opens up on the Man Utd incident even Roy Keane 'wasn't up for'

Eric Cantona opens up on the Man Utd incident even Roy Keane 'wasn't up for'

Victor Lindelof has revealed what Ashley Young said to him before the free kick

Victor Lindelof has revealed what Ashley Young said to him before the free kick

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again