Undefeated Lucas Browne is said to have “an agreement in principle” to compete for Joseph Parker’s WBO heavyweight title in his next fight, however, this is still pending due to the fact that the champ has ongoing talks to unify belts along with IBF and WBA ‘super’ holder Anthony Joshua.

Browne's promoter Ricky Hatton, said in an interview: “If Anthony fights Parker first, we want a shot at Anthony. Between the three of us, we will get our heads together.

"We're confident because we have the contract but we're open to sitting down [with Parker's team and Joshua's team] to find an arrangement that suits all."

Talks between camps to get the Joshua/Parker fight have recently been discussed as “single digits” apart by promoter Eddie Hearn, so if an agreement is reached, it will leave Browne without an opponent for his next bout.

"No disrespect, but fighting Dillian before we fight Parker would be no bad thing," Hatton said.

"Big Lucas is up for either of those fights, but it depends on the best deal that we can strike.

"Lucas has been inactive and needs to get back into the thick of it. His best attribute is his fearlessness - he went over to Chechnya to fight Ruslan Chagaev and there are not many people who would fancy doing that."

Browne won his WBA ‘regular’ title by beating Chagaev in a stoppage, but was then stripped of it afterwards as he failed a post-fight drugs test.

He then had a suspension for another failed drug test, to which he still insists was completely accidental, brought an end to last summer.

"I just think he is an utter bigmouth," Browne said about Whyte.

"He's talked his way into a position where he is coming up to a world title fight, which is great, but I just want to punch him in the face. I really don't like him, I would really like to see myself in a fight where I don't like the other person, because I think it's going to be very entertaining."

Whyte is another fighter in talks to potentially challenge WBA champ Deontay Wilder, with a rematch against Joshua still very much possible, however, Browne could be another option.

Hearn was quoted saying: "Whyte may fight Browne, particularly if Joshua gets the Parker fight, because Browne is in the mix for that one too. "2018 will see Dillian Whyte challenge for a world heavyweight title."

Whatever the match ups, with these fighters in the mix, 2018 looks to be an exciting time for boxing fans.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms