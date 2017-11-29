Manchester United made relatively easy work of what many expected to be a tough test when they travelled to Watford on Tuesday night.

High-flying Watford are currently eighth in the Premier League, having recently beaten Newcastle United 3-0 away and Arsenal 2-1 at home.

But they were ultimately no match for the Red Devils at Vicarage Road and found themselves 3-0 down within just over half an hour.

Ashley Young (2) and Anthony Martial were the goalscorers as United ran riot, although there was a scare in the latter stages of the game.

Two goals in the space of seven minutes saw Watford haul themselves back into the game with under 15 minutes remaining, putting United on the back foot.

But a sublime solo effort from Jesse Lingard secured a 4-2 victory and all three points to close the gap on Manchester City to five points.

Lingard's 88th-minute goal cued sheer relief amongst United's players, with Jose Mourinho also going wild on the sidelines.

The Portuguese was pictured jumping and hugging Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who he had planned to bring on before Lingard struck.

Since the win, an interesting anecdote per Duncan Castles has emerged explaining how Mourinho sent on Ibrahimovic in the final few minutes to mark Watford's goalkeeper, Heurelho Gomes, in case he went up for a corner.

United were only a goal ahead when Mourinho told Ibrahimovic to get stripped and there was every chance Gomes would try his luck at a corner.

Mourinho has now revealed exactly what he said to the 36-year-old striker and it turns out Castle's claim was absolutely spot on.

"Zlatan holds the ball well, he can be an extra man to help us in set pieces," said Mourinho, per Manchester Evening News.

"I told Zlatan maybe if Gomes goes to the last corner of the match and you maybe mark Gomes at set pieces, who knows how the game could end."

Ibrahimovic wasn't needed in the end, but considering Gomes has a history of going up for corners, it's always helpful to have a 6ft 5in striker on the bench.

United next play Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in what will be another test of their title credentials this season.

Arsenal have won each of their last 11 Premier League games at home, but we all know how bad Wenger's record against Mourinho is.

