Manchester United beat Watford 4-2 in a thrilling Premier League encounter but plenty of fans spotted a bizarre incident in the 93rd minute involving Jose Mourinho and Marcus Rashford.

Former Monaco striker Anthony Martial was given the nod to start by his manager and took his opportunity with both hands.

The 21-year-old Frenchman made it 3-0 in the first half with a cool and composed finish past Heurelho Gomes.

Mourinho praised Martial after the 4-2 win and explained why he decided to substitute him.

"Yes, I am pleased [with Martial]," said Mourinho.

"I think he suffers a little bit with accumulation of matches. I could feel that in the second half he was going down and down and down.

"He's still a young guy and his body, his biological situation has space to improve but in the first half, during the time, he had strength and explosion in his legs. He was dangerous and [scored] an important goal."

The in-form French international was replaced by the 20-year-old Rashford in the 65th minute, who did little to convince Mourinho that he should've started.

The Red Devils face Arsenal on Saturday and Martial will feel that he's done enough to keep his place in the starting XI.

Mourinho explodes at Rashford in the 93rd minute

Despite the two goal cushion, the Portuguese coach lost the plot with Rashford in stoppage time.

It was unclear exactly why Mourinho raged at the youngster but fans suspected it was due to the substitute's reluctance to help out the defence.

The former Chelsea manager came dashing onto the field of play at incredible speed and proceeded to shout at the Manchester United wonderkid.

Man United fans react on Twitter

Reds supporters on social media were not impressed by Rashford's cameo and seemed to enjoy Mourinho's unexpected tongue-lashing.

Martial was heavily criticised by his manager last season. It seems Rashford is the man in his firing line instead.

Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was recently slammed by Mourinho, following a number of poor performances.

“I was not happy with his last performances," said Mourinho.

"I’m not speaking about one or two, I’m speaking about three, four or five. He started the season very well and after that, step by step, he was disappearing. His performance levels in terms of goalscoring and assists, pressing, recovering the ball high up the pitch, bringing the team with him as a No10, were decreasing."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms