Santi Cazorla's injury nightmare simply goes on and on.

The Spanish midfielder is much loved at Arsenal, having impressed since joining the club in 2012.

His first few years at Arsenal were without drama, as the former Villarreal man was able to feature in more than 45 games in each of his first three seasons at the club.

However, Cazorla's injury woes began in 2015, with an Achilles injury forcing him to be on the sidelines more often than not.

The midfielder's time on the sidelines has been so great that he has featured only 33 times in his last three seasons, and is yet to make an appearance for Arsenal this term.

CAZORLA'S LATEST SET BACK

The 32-year-old was believed to be edging towards a return to the pitch, and Arsenal fans were ecstatic about the news.

However, unfortunately for Cazorla, the Spaniard revealed on Twitter earlier today that he is to undergo another operation, in which will be his ninth on his Achilles.

In an emotional message, Cazorla stated that he is forced to have another operation after feeling discomfort in his Achilles, but he did note his motivation to eventually return to professional football.

He wrote: "Some discomfort in the tendon that had dragged the last few days, I have had to undergo surgery. It is delaying the date of return to the playing fields, I maintain the illusion and motivation to enjoy my great passion, soccer. #football"

The guy just cannot get any luck.

SERGIO RAMOS SENDS MESSAGE OF SUPPORT

Tributes have been flooding in to Cazorla, but one of the most high profile names to offer his support was his International teammate, Sergio Ramos.

Many football fans dislike Ramos for his actions on the pitch, but the classy message he sent to his compatriot is deserving of high praise.

In a message of encouragement for Cazorla, Ramos wrote: "Friend, soccer is in debt with you. Head high and cheer up. We're with you. Lots of encouragement and a strong hug, bro @19SCazorla!"

The message was then accompanied by a picture of Cazorla and Ramos together on International duty.

Whatever you may think of Ramos, you can only applaud him for this moment of class.

