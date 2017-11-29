Let's be honest here, Chelsea don't exactly have the greatest record when it comes to selling players.

Okay, there's only so much you can criticise a club that procured £60 million for Oscar in a January transfer window but the sales of players like Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah must seriously sting.

De Bruyne is now widely accepted as the best player in the Premier League at the heart of Manchester City's indomitable midfield and Salah is looking a bargain for Liverpool as the league's top goal scorer.

Let's not forget the sale of Romelu Lukaku, either.

Chelsea signed the Belgian striker at just 18-years-old in 2011 and would remain at Stamford Bridge for the next three years, accumulating 15 appearances yet failing to score in a competitive fixture.

Lukaku was loaned out to West Brom in his second season and was similarly shipped out to Everton the following campaign. He impressed across both spells with an enviable goal tally of 33 goals in 71 appearances for the Baggies and Toffees.

Nevertheless, it wasn't enough for Chelsea to keep ahold of him with the decision made to permanently oust the forward in 2014 to Everton.

Fast forward to the present day and Lukaku is now leading the line for Manchester United having completed a £75 million move after three more seasons of pure goal scoring on Merseyside.

The 24-year-old is currently wading through a difficult patch at Old Trafford but his early performances showed promise with no less than 11 goals in as many appearances.

Whether Blues supporters feel regret at ever letting Lukaku go or whether they've simply been satisfied with Diego Costa and now Alvaro Morata depends on the individual, yet the initial response was undoubtedly mixed.

Chelsea brought in Costa from Atletico Madrid that summer as well as taking the unexpected decision of re-siging Didier Drogba - take a look at their response:

Sad to see the back of him

Great decision by Chelsea

So it's fair to say there's quite the mix and although Chelsea don't really need the Belgian forward anymore, he'd be quite the upgrade on Michy Batshuayi.

Furthermore, United seem to be launching the more tangible assault on the Premier League this season, even if their city rivals look uncatchable this year.

If something is for certain, though, it's that allowing Lukaku to go for only £28 million, wasn't the brightest idea they've had in west London. Period.

Who would you rather have in your team - Lukaku or Morata? Have your say in the comments section below.

