The Oklahoma City Thunder are struggling to find any level of consistency this season as they continue to look for ways to get their big three on the same page.

A terrific win over the Golden State Warriors last week was expected to be the turning point in their season as Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony finally clicked.

But since that victory, they have lost two on the bounce - at home to the Detroit Pistons and a terrible loss on the road against the Dallas Mavericks where they scored just 81 points.

They currently have an 8-11 record in the Western Conference and are struggling to live up to the expectations set before the campaign when they compiled this star-studded roster.

Many people have tipped OKC to be the main challengers to the Warriors in the west but that doesn't look likely with the way they're playing at the moment, despite beating the defending champions.

One player who is all too familiar with being on a team that has failed to meet expectations is Carmelo as he endured this during a six-year spell with the New York Knicks.

During an interview on Tuesday, Anthony was asked about this after the Thunder’s sluggish start, and responded by taking a hilarious dig at his old club.

“You watch the last couple seasons?” the veteran jokingly askd reporters.

Melo, of course, is referring to the underwhelming final seasons of his career with the Knicks. The 2016-17 campaign, in particular, was a nightmare in the Big Apple, as the team finished with a horrible 31-51 record.

With the way the Thunder are playing right now, however, Melo shouldn't really be mentioning and making fun of other teams.

But the 10-time All-Star didn't have the talent that he currently has in Oklahoma City and there can be little excuse for having a losing record at this stage of the campaign playing alongside Westbrook and George.

The trio has continued to preach patience as they look to figure things out but the defeat to the Mavericks was their lowest point of the year so far and has fans worried.

It's one step forward and two steps back with the franchise at present and even though it's not easy to integrate three ball-dominant players in the same team, the fact that they haven't found a style of play yet, with a quarter of the season completed, is slightly alarming.

They travel to Florida to face the Orlando Magic on Thursday and will be looking to address their two-game slide.