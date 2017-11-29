Official online NBA destination in the UK

  • NBA Store
  • NBA League Pass

NBA

Carmelo Anthony.

Carmelo Anthony takes subtle jab at the Knicks in reference to OKC's struggles

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Oklahoma City Thunder are struggling to find any level of consistency this season as they continue to look for ways to get their big three on the same page.

A terrific win over the Golden State Warriors last week was expected to be the turning point in their season as Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony finally clicked.

But since that victory, they have lost two on the bounce - at home to the Detroit Pistons and a terrible loss on the road against the Dallas Mavericks where they scored just 81 points.

They currently have an 8-11 record in the Western Conference and are struggling to live up to the expectations set before the campaign when they compiled this star-studded roster.

Many people have tipped OKC to be the main challengers to the Warriors in the west but that doesn't look likely with the way they're playing at the moment, despite beating the defending champions.

One player who is all too familiar with being on a team that has failed to meet expectations is Carmelo as he endured this during a six-year spell with the New York Knicks.

During an interview on Tuesday, Anthony was asked about this after the Thunder’s sluggish start, and responded by taking a hilarious dig at his old club.

“You watch the last couple seasons?” the veteran jokingly askd reporters.

Melo, of course, is referring to the underwhelming final seasons of his career with the Knicks. The 2016-17 campaign, in particular, was a nightmare in the Big Apple, as the team finished with a horrible 31-51 record.

With the way the Thunder are playing right now, however, Melo shouldn't really be mentioning and making fun of other teams.

But the 10-time All-Star didn't have the talent that he currently has in Oklahoma City and there can be little excuse for having a losing record at this stage of the campaign playing alongside Westbrook and George.

New York Knicks v Oklahoma City Thunder

The trio has continued to preach patience as they look to figure things out but the defeat to the Mavericks was their lowest point of the year so far and has fans worried.

It's one step forward and two steps back with the franchise at present and even though it's not easy to integrate three ball-dominant players in the same team, the fact that they haven't found a style of play yet, with a quarter of the season completed, is slightly alarming.

They travel to Florida to face the Orlando Magic on Thursday and will be looking to address their two-game slide.

Topics:
NBA
Northwest Division
Western Conference
Paul George
Indiana Pacers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Oklahoma City Thunder
Russell Westbrook

Trending Stories

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Braun Strowman reveals the animosity he has felt in the WWE locker room

Braun Strowman reveals the animosity he has felt in the WWE locker room

WATCH: Man Utd fans loved what Jose Mourinho did to Rashford in the 93rd minute

WATCH: Man Utd fans loved what Jose Mourinho did to Rashford in the 93rd minute

Eric Cantona opens up on the Man Utd incident even Roy Keane 'wasn't up for'

Eric Cantona opens up on the Man Utd incident even Roy Keane 'wasn't up for'

Victor Lindelof has revealed what Ashley Young said to him before the free kick

Victor Lindelof has revealed what Ashley Young said to him before the free kick

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again