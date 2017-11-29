Thanks to the power of social media these days, any interview a sportsperson does can likely be found.

It doesn't matter when it took place, or how long ago it happened, there is a chance it could re-emerge one day.

And that is exactly what has happened with a rare Rafael Nadal interview from when he was just a 16-year-old boy.

Just beginning his journey, Nadal spoke in an interview for Spanish TV, and he was asked about his tennis style and his future goals, nothing unusual there.

However, one of his answers now looks very, very strange.

Nadal, who was always destined for great things due to his frightening forehand and speed around the court, stated that his biggest dream would be winning Wimbledon.

As we all know, he went on and accomplished that dream, but it was something else he said that now looks bizarre.

He also went on to say: "I prefer indoor hard-courts and grass to clay."

This comes as a shock, as even though the current world number one has one Australian Open title (2009) and two Wimbledon titles (2008 and 2010), it is his sheer dominance on clay that has certified Nadal as one of the tennis greats.

With 10 French Open titles to his name, 'Rafa' as he is known as by so many, has provided an astonishing clay record which has led to his title of the 'King of Clay'.

Therefore, when this fresh faced 16-year-old, who had just turned pro made, these comments, it was clear that even he had no idea of the future dominance on clay that his career would bring that has brought him in career earnings of just under $100 million.

It's not like he hasn't delivered on all surfaces, though, as he joins the elite group of five that have completed the career Grand Slam.

These include: Rod Laver, Andre Agassi, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and of course Nadal.

Despite having to pull out of the ATP World Tour Finals earlier this month with a knee injury that has plagued his career, he will finish the 2017 season as world number one.

16-year-old Nadal dreamt of winning Wimbledon, and it's fair to say he's not only achieved that, but with his 16 Grand Slam titles, he's put his name alongside the tennis all-time greats.

