Jose Mourinho certainly wasn't parking any buses when he set up his Manchester United team at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils were involved in a thrilling encounter with Watford that eventually saw them run away 4-2 victors and maintain the gap to high-flying Manchester City.

There was certainly reason to view the trip to Watford as a difficult away fixture but United took no time in asserting their authority with Ashley Young, of all players, bagging a brace and Anthony Martial slotting home a third.

United then suffered a rather unexpected wobble in the second half with goals from Troy Deeney and Abdoulaye Doucoure jangling nerves in the visiting dug-out.

However, just as Mourinho was about to call upon Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the away side put the game to bed virtue of a sensational solo effort from Jesse Lingard.

So all in all an impressive result for United, give or take a nervy 10 minutes, and it was another promising showing from Paul Pogba who has continued to earn praise since returning from a hamstring injury.

The Frenchman dictated the play at Vicarage Road with a series of diagonal balls, continued to break up Watford's build-up play and drew the foul for Young's free-kick goal.

Nevertheless, Pogba did suffer a rather embarrassing moment when it came to the seemingly simple task of taking a quick throw-in on the right flank.

Antonio Valencia was waiting to inherit the responsibility but Pogba went for it himself and managed to concede a goal kick while flirting with a foul throw decision. The closest Manchester United player - Jesse Lingard - was a good ten yards away.

And one brave Liverpool fan decided to bring the trivial, albeit amusing, moment to the attention of those on Twitter but boy did it backfire.

As soon as people started to pick up on the username, courageous caption and the fact United had still taken three points from a difficult venue, it went downhill - check it out:

Ouch.

The collapse at Sevilla is clearly still fresh on the minds of Twitter users and even Steven Gerrard got a pasting for his moment of calamity over three years ago.

The user can at least take sanctuary in supporters who watched with mutual bewilderment and just had to poke fun at the Frenchman.

The caption is probably where it all went wrong with the plea to draw Pogba's awkward moment to attention as opposed to Young and Lingard's brilliant goals as well as Mourinho's animated reactions.

That being said, what on Earth was Pogba actually trying there?

