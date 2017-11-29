A rugby team’s scrum was so strong, it crushed a set of goalposts with a barnstorming drive.

Hinckley RFC’s forwards pushed the Luctonians pack back several metres over their try line on Saturday, flattening the sticks in the process, a video posted online shows.

After the home game, the East Midlands club said on Facebook: “The Hinckley scrum is known for its power, but this was something else …”

The National League Two North outfit trailed 12-5 at the time, but went on to win 52 -12 after the game moved fields.

Club chairman John Tilley labelled it “one of the most bizarre incidents” to ever happen on a rugby pitch.

No surprise there, it's not often you see rugby posts get destroyed because a scrummage was too powerful, but that's only the beginning of the bad news.

A full set of replacement posts could cost up to £7,000, he said, which is clearly a lot of money for a rugby club that small.

Mr Tilley said: “I was initially disappointed we didn’t score – and secondly I was getting a bit of rib for the cost. People started asking ‘what shall we do?’. It was pretty obvious to me we had to move pitches!”

Mr Tilley added: “We were favourites going into the game, but they came out firing so to drag it from 12-0 down to win 52-12 was very satisfying for everyone involved.”

Hinckley 1XV sit joint-top of the league after their victory, so it wasn't a complete disaster of a day.

Although, they may have to dig deep into pockets to afford a new set of posts.

