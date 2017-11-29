Another week, another bizarre goal celebration from Jesse Lingard.

The 24-year-old may not score very often for Manchester United, but when he does, you can almost guarantee he'll have a unique way of marking the occasion.

Last season, for example, there was the dab, which Lingard and Pogba used to perform whenever they found the back of the net.

And during a 3-1 win over Middlesbrough in March, Lingard produced a celebration inspired by Canadian rapper Drake's song 'Portland', where he pretended to play the flute.

Lingard's flute celebration didn't go down well with football fans at the time but he didn't care, saying: "I think, in sport, you've just got to do what makes you happy.

"Obviously, I enjoyed the moment and, when you score, it is a big thing so you've got to take it in your stride. No, I'm not really [aware that fans don't like it]."

Eight months on from the Middlesbrough win and Lingard was at it again on Tuesday night, this time against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Lingard scored United's fourth goal in the 4-2 victory and it was an absolute peach, but he ruined it by producing another awful celebration.

Check out the video of the Englishman's goal and celebration below.

What on earth was that? Lingard's snake celebration once again saw the winger slammed on social media and he's now revealed the reason behind it.

In the tweet below, Lingard captioned the celebration with some song lyrics: "I feel like I'm Hercules."

The lyrics come from a song called 'Mink Flow' by American rap artist Young Thug and the artwork features a green snake (see below), which explains Lingard's celebration.

Lingard also posted several videos on his Snapchat story of him listening to 'Mink Flow' in his car with a snake emoji.

Case solved. Lingard later posted two follow-up tweets, with one containing more lyrics from Young Thug's song: "Bout to feed my dogs, need pedigree."

