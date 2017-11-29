After hearing about the potential changes to the engine blueprint for 2021, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has laid down a threat of leaving Formula One.

This follows on from the same threats that Ferrari have recently demonstrated when the Scuderia claimed that if the changes didn't match their interests, then they wouldn't hesitate to quit the sport.

F1 must act responsibly now with an open mind or they will face losing two of the powerhouses within the sport.

Wolff said: "We do not see any vision. Nobody knows where the journey is going. All we know now is that sales and profits have fallen sharply."

Losing Ferrari would be a substantial loss, but losing the Silver Arrows as well would surely result in the demise of the sport enjoyed by so many people all over the world.

"Such a scenario is quite conceivable. Just as it is for Ferrari.

"Everything Marchionne says must be taken seriously.

"F1 must remain the pinnacle of technology and the best competition, and if you dilute this message with standard specifications and false situations that penalise the best and help the weakest, I think that's not our DNA.

"If we do not see what Formula 1 stands for, then we have to ask ourselves the difficult question: not if but where do we want to operate in motor sport at the highest level?"

Mercedes, represented in 2017 by Lewis Hamilton, who won his fourth Championship, and Valtteri Bottas, also won the Constructors' Championship closely followed by Ferrari in second.

Second in the Drivers' Championship was Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who ran Hamilton close throughout the whole year, until a disastrous few weeks in Asia cost him dearly.

The top rivalry between Mercedes and Ferrari this season demonstrated how important these two team are for Formula One, so losing these teams could spell disaster for the sport as a whole.

Now that Mercedes have matched Ferrari in threatening to call it a day in F1, the FIA and FOM must take into consideration their demands or face losing the powerhouses of the sport.

