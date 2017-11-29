The Golden State Warriors will be at the Staples Center on Wednesday night for their first meeting with Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The rookie, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has struggled so far in his young NBA career, but has shown flashes of brilliance at times.

Though the Warriors will try their best to keep Ball's struggles going, star players Steph Curry and Kevin Durant did say on Tuesday that they think the young point guard can become a star in this league.

As you can see in the video below, Curry says Ball is still trying to find his place in the NBA and that, when he does, he'll be a very scary player for opponents:

“He’s a rookie,” Curry said. “He’s going through the ups and downs like every rookie has, whether you’re highly touted or not. It’s all a learning experience, trying to find your way and be comfortable. Basically my perception is he’s working through that. I’ve always said he’s a great talent, I think loves to play basketball, so he’ll be able to fight through that and have a great career.

“I hope you didn’t judge me off my first 20 games in the league, either.”

Curry makes a great point, as many were wondering if he could handle the physicality of the NBA before he became one of the greatest three-point shooters ever to play the game.

Ball, of course, has a long way to go to reach his potential, but Durant is also confident the rookie can become a star in this league (via ESPN.com):

"Lonzo is just playing like a rookie, as far as learning the game, finding the ins and outs of the game," Durant said. "It's slowing down for him. Picking and choosing his spots. He's still figuring it out.

"He's 19? That's what any 19-year-old would go through in the pros. It's just a matter of him being in L.A., where the eyes and scrutiny are on him. He's playing like he should play as far as learning the game and adjusting on the fly."

Very few rookies come into the NBA and don't struggle on some level, so Ball's early troubles should come as no surprise. It's way too early to give up on him becoming a star, as Curry and Durant said.

Eventually, they think Ball will find his footing and start to dominate. They just hope it doesn't start on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.