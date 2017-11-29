Big things were expected of El Hadji Diouf when he first joined Liverpool.

The Senegalese international had been extremely impressive during his country's run to the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup, leading to Gerard Houllier shelling out £10 million for his services.

However, Diouf became a laughing stock at the club, where he scored just six times from 79 appearances in a disastrous two year spell.

But the former Lens man did not just hit the headlines for his poor performances.

He found himself in trouble with the FA after spitting at a Celtic fan in a Europa League tie, and fell out with nearly all of his teammates, including Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard.

After leaving Merseyside in 2004, Diouf lasted nine more years in English football, where he featured for Bolton, Sunderland, Blackburn, Doncaster and Leeds.

DIOUF HAS A BIZARRE OPINION ABOUT SAM ALLARDYCE

Diouf played under Allardyce at Bolton and Blackburn, but still never hit the heights that were expected of him.

Nevertheless, the Senegalese international clearly has a good opinion of his former boss, conveyed by comments he made about him after he was appointed by Everton earlier on Tuesday.

But whilst Allardyce has proven himself to be a capable manager, the claims that Diouf made about his former boss is just downright bizarre.

Speaking to BBC's John Bennett, Diouf said: "If Sam goes there they’ll eventually reach the Champions League. He is a man who with zero can be the best. They need a character... With Bolton we played Champagne football with Hierro, Campo, Okocha & myself."

What?

Firstly, Allardyce has done well at a number of teams he has been too, but not once in his 26-year managerial career has he taken a team to the Champions League.

The fact he has predicted Everton to make it in the future, who are currently languishing just above the relegation zone with 12 points from 13 games, is just bizarre.

And secondly, Allardyce is better known for playing route one football; and certainly not the 'Champagne football' that Diouf claimed.

More importantly, 'Champagne football' and Diouf are just not compatible, and to put himself in the same category as Campo, Hierro and Okocha, is just disrespectful to that trio.

Even Carragher re-tweeted Diouf's comments, presumably for entertainment value.

FANS ARE IN DISBELIEF OVER HIS COMMENTS

And fans could not believe what he said, as many expressed their astonishment on Twitter.

