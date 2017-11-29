Retired Arsenal striker Thierry Henry is regarded by many as the finest footballer to grace the Premier League since its inception 25 years ago.

The 40-year-old Frenchman was signed by Arsene Wenger in 1999 and achieved plenty of glory in north London before joining Barcelona in 2007.

Henry won three FA Cup's and two Premier League titles during his time at Arsenal - and was included in the PFA Team of the Year on no less than six occasions.

He came so close to helping Arsenal win their first ever Champions League in 2006, surrendering the lead in the final against Barcelona to lose 2-1.

The great French striker did end up winning the coveted competition three years later in Barcelona colours.

Back to 2006 and Arsenal were set for a tough European meeting in the last 16, despite qualifying top of their group.

They were up against a star-studded Real Madrid side which featured the likes of Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, Iker Casillas and Thomas Gravesen.

Henry's masterclass in Madrid

The Gunners completely outplayed 'Los Blancos' in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning 1-0 thanks a stunning Thierry Henry solo goal.

Arsenal's talisman picked up the ball just inside the opposition half before dribbling past four Real Madrid players with ease and firing in a gorgeous left-footed finish past Iker Casillas.

He was unplayable that night in Madrid.

Henry toys with the Madrid defence

It's usual for players to time waste late in a game when your team is under pressure.

However, no one will ever waste time with as much class as Thierry Henry did in the 93rd minute of this Champions League fixture.

He skinned Sergio Ramos, effortlessly jumped over a Álvaro Mejía tackle and then held off the opponent's challenge in the corner flag with poise.

It's not often players skip tackles with a 'no-look' jump.

The look he gave after winning the throw-in was one of a man who knows that he has given the Real Madrid defence a lesson.

Wenger's men would go on to draw 0-0 in the home leg to secure a quarter-final meeting with Juventus.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms