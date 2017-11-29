Football

Published

Following Manchester United's 4-2 win over Watford on Tuesday, concerns were once again raised of Romelu Lukaku's recent goal drought.

One goal in 11 games is a worrying return from the Belgium international, who couldn't stop scoring at the beginning of the season.

Jose Mourinho and Rio Ferdinand were both asked about Lukaku's struggles in front of goal and offered completely different opinions.

"I think he needs a big contract with boots," said Mourinho. "At the moment, he has no contract with any brand, that is why he is wearing black boots!"

Whereas Ferdinand said: "He'll come out of this. I think that maybe the bigger problem for him is Zlatan Ibrahimovic being there.

"Mentally, having a big striker behind you who wants to play, that's a pressure [coming] from within, and sometimes people find that hard to deal with."

What the problem is exactly no one knows, so it's up to Lukaku to end his drought before Mourinho decides to replace him with Ibrahimovic.

Paul Scholes has another theory, though.

Speaking on BT Sport before the Watford win, Scholes said Lukaku keeps dropping deep to pick up possession, despite the fact he isn't good enough to do it. Ouch.

FBL-ENG-PR-WATFORD-MAN UTD

The former midfielder believes Lukaku should stick to what he's good at and stay in the box, although it worries him that he can't beat opposition players with his feet.

"They have dried up I think it’s coming out of the box too much," explained Scholes. "He's a box player which is something I was worried about when he joined.

"He isn't good enough to do that to beat a man with his feet on the outside of the box, he needs to leave the other players to do that, it's not his game.

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League

"This is a type of game I expect United to have control in the midfield which should help him."

Brutal from Scholes, but you have to admit he has a point. Lukaku is renowned for not having the best touch, nor is he the most skilful player, so he should stay in the box.

United have enough creative players to dominate in midfield, so they don't need Lukaku helping them when he could be making runs in behind the defence.

Follow Scholes' advice and it won't be long before the 24-year-old is firing on all cylinders again, but the simple fact of the matter is that strikers should be able to beat players with their feet.

