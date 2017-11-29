It has been a meteoric rise for Anthony Joshua, who only made his professional debut in 2013.

But just four years and 20 fights later, the Watford born fighter is the man everyone wants to fight in the heavyweight division.

Since Joshua's win against Carlos Takam in October, it seems every big name currently plying their trade in the heavyweight ranks has called Joshua out.

Deontay Wilder has been active in his criticism of Joshua, and a fight between the two undefeated fighters seems on the horizon.

Joseph Parker has also thrown his hat into ring, whereas Tyson Fury coming out of retirement also gives Joshua another interesting proposition.

HEARN REVEALS THEY ARE LOOKING AT ONE OF FOUR NAMES

Eddie Hearn, in an exclusive with Sky Sports, has revealed the four names that Joshua will fight in his next bout.

Hearn said: "There are two perfect fights for AJ - Parker and Deontay Wilder. The Wilder fight is unrealistic because of what they want. The Parker fight is a lot closer.

But although Parker and Wilder are AJ's two 'perfect fights', Hearn also revealed that they are looking at a couple more possibilities.

AJ's promoter added: "We may look at a WBA mandatory, Dillian Whyte or going to the States to fight Jarrell Miller.

"There are options but the aim is to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion."

PARKER IS THE FRONT RUNNER

But although Hearn is considering a number of big names for Joshua's next fight, his most likely opponent at the moment is Parker.

The New Zealander is also unbeaten in his boxing career, and Hearn revealed that a fight between the two may be sorted in the next few weeks.

"We feel like there is a deal that can be in place with Parker and his team within the next week or so," Hearn said.

"There's a good chance [Parker's promoter] David Higgins will fly over in the next week to try and close the deal.

"Parker is the frontrunner, he's the guy we want. But we can't be in a position where this goes on for three weeks then falls through."

Although boxing fans will not be getting the fight that the majority wanted in Joshua v Wilder, it seems that if negotiations between Parker and Joshua continue to go smoothly, they will be treated to the next best thing.

