Football as a game is always evolving, particularly in the modern day with the sheer amount of money being pumped into it.

FIFA and UEFA are always looking for ways to revolutionise their major tournaments, most notably the World Cup and the Champions League.

They are undoubtedly the most competitive on the footballing calendar, with the audiences drawn to both way over the billion mark.

But, is there a way to make these tournaments even better?

Well, yes there is, because FIFA have just announced something absolutely huge.

Football's main governing body have announced the creation of the Super Club World Cup, with the first tournament set to take place in 2021. It will run every four years.

FOOTBALL'S NEXT BIG THING

Spanish publication Marca report that 24 teams from all across the world will take place and it will replace the Confederations Cup.

This means that Germany will be the last ever champions of the international showpiece.

Of course, it is unknown which trophy will take precendece with the players.

WHAT TEAMS WOULD MAKE THE TOURNAMENT RIGHT NOW

So, there will be 12 teams from Europe, five from South America, two from Africa, two from Asia, two from North America and one from Australasia.

EUROPE

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, PSG, Sevilla, Man City, Dortmund, Benfica, Arsenal and Porto.

SOUTH AMERICA

River Plate, San Lorenzo, Atletico Mineiro, Boca Juniors, Atletico Nacional.

AFRICA

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) and Mamelodi Sundows (South Africa).

ASIA

Urawa Red Diamonds and Jeobunk Hyundai Motors (both Japan).

NORTH AMERICA

Pachuca and Club América (both Mexico)

AUSTRALAISA

Auckland City (New Zealand)

Of course, in three years or so, the rankings could have changed, but it is very interesting to see that the likes of Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool would not make the cut.

FIFA are often portrayed as the bad guys and rightly so, but this idea, if properly implemented, could be a very beneficial thing for the game. About time they did something correct.

