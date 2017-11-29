Liverpool will need to prove they can do it on a cold, Wednesday night at Stoke when they travel to the Potteries this evening.

A win for Jurgen Klopp’s side would lift them above Tottenham and would extend their record to one defeat in their previous 13 matches in all competitions.

However, five of those last 12 matches have been draws with Liverpool constantly throwing away leads.

This campaign, Liverpool have drawn against Watford, Sevilla (twice), Newcastle and Chelsea when they had previously led.

One of the reasons the Merseyside club are struggling to keep hold of leads is their inability to keep clean sheets.

Klopp failed to add a centre-back to his ranks in the summer with the club getting reprimanded for their illegal pursuit of Virgil van Dijk. And they've conceded 18 goals in just 13 league matches - more than Brighton, Bournemouth and Swansea.

Heading into January, Liverpool fans are desperate that Klopp can add a defender or two to his squad as they look to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

And even after their draw against the Premier League champions last Saturday, the thoughts of fans were still on Liverpool’s leaky defence.

Well, that was the case with one young Liverpool fan anyway.

Liverpool’s ‘Tunnel Cam’ caught what sounds like a little kid shouting at Klopp as the players and staff left the pitch after the 1-1 draw.

What did he shout?

“Sort that defence out, Jurgen.”

He’s just spoken on behalf of every Liverpool fan.

Watch: Young Liverpool fan shouts at Klopp

Check it out: (fast-forward to 10:50 in the video below)

Klopp defends his decision not to sign a defender

Despite plenty of criticism for his failure to sign a defender in the summer, Klopp has insisted that they scouted plenty of players before deciding they were no better than the likes of Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan.

“We watched all of them 500 million times,” he said.

“What if the new player doesn’t hit the first ball and he makes exactly the same mistake? It’s a mistake they all made in their life, but it is like: ‘He is a £65m signing, he will improve.’ Why do you think the other one cannot improve? I don’t understand that.

“We want to make right decisions. A big part of football and life is really putting faith in the people you work with – trusting them – because they all can improve. They all can. [Defenders at other clubs] are all good out there but they are not that good that you say: ‘Yes they help immediately.’

“I had to make a decision and the decision was our boys are not worse than them.”

