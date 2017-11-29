Formula E kicks off its fourth season of competition this weekend with a double-header event on the streets of Hong Kong.

A little over three years on from its inaugural race in China, the electric-powered series appears to be in robust health. Initially written off as a gimmick, Formula E is now a thriving championship and plainly here for the long term.

The proof of this can be seen in the manufacturers who are flocking to the series. This season there are official entries from automotive heavyweights Audi, Citroen (via their DS brand), Jaguar, and Renault.

In season five we’ll see BMW step up and Nissan take the place of their long-time ‘strategic partners’ Renault. The following year things get extremely serious when both Porsche and Mercedes-Benz join the party.

Assuming no unforeseen withdrawals, Formula E is on course to have seven manufacturers by the start of season six. Keep in mind that Formula 1 currently has four. Even Ferrari have talked about getting involved in electric racing, though they would likely do so using the Maserati brand.

When a marque of Porsche’s immense stature shutters their successful LMP1 programme to make room for Formula E, you know it has long-term potential. This kind of success was not unforeseen, but few believed it could happen within such a short timeframe. How did a series derided as a fleeting gimmick just three years ago grow so rapidly?

RELEVANT RACING

Six drivers slated to compete this weekend have contested every Formula E race. Among them is Sam Bird, who is heading into his fourth season with the DS Virgin team.

A former Mercedes F1 test driver, Bird has won five races to date and represents one of the series’ benchmark competitors.

“So much has changed [since season one]. At the first race nobody knew what to expect; we were heading into the unknown, really,” says Bird, who went on to take a podium finish from that inaugural race.

“Now the championship is taken extremely seriously. The teams are more professional, the cars are faster, and the equipment we use is more high-tech. It’s come an awfully long way.”

As Bird acknowledges, the manufacturers have driven the series’ accelerated growth at a time when the car industry is in the midst of dramatic change.

“It’s important for manufacturers to be seen in Formula E,” says Bird. “It’s the stepping stone to their new [road-going] electric vehicles, and there’s no better way of learning the EV world than pursuing the Formula E championship.”

Bird’s teammate is 24-year-old Alex Lynn. He joins the series full-time this year after a successful one-off appearance in season three, which included taking pole in his first qualifying session.

“You could argue that it’s the only relevant racing series in the world right now,” says Lynn. “It’s going to be the proving ground of choice to show off what this technology can really do.”

Formula E’s success is based on what it offers manufacturers: a racing series that is relevant to the technologies being used in their road cars. I

t’s about public relations, too: manufacturers want to be seen flying the flag for sustainable technology at a time when climate change is a major global concern. Formula 1 is clearly faster and more glamorous, but it can’t tick those boxes.