Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal managed to badly botch a move recently.

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Lexington, KY at the Rupp Arena on the USA Network, the white-hot rivalry between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Mahal continued to escalate.

Styles took on The Singh Brothers in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. However, as soon as Styles entered the ring, Mahal and his cronies attempted to gain an advantage by attacking him. However, Styles pushed through and found victory with a jaw-dropping second-rope Styles Clash to Samir onto Sunil who was right below.

After the match, it seemed Mahal was going to attempt to blindside Styles, but AJ exited before Mahal could grab him, leading to the former WWE Champion attacking The Singh Brothers.

As seen here, Mahal badly botched a move on one of the Singh Brothers, which got the attention of fans online.

He would return to the independent circuit for two years, where he would reinvent himself creatively and physically, before being brought back to WWE around the time of the Superstar Shake-Up. After some time on RAW upon his return, the shake-up moved him over to Tuesday nights on SmackDown Live.

Mahal would win a Six-Pack Challenge match that earned him the status as No. 1-contender for the WWE Championship, which was then-held by Randy Orton who defeated Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 for the strap. However, he would lose the title to AJ Styles earlier this month on an episode of WWE SmackDown Live on the USA Network.

The sports entertainment company has already announced that Styles would defend the WWE Title against Mahal at the upcoming Clash Of Champions (PPV) pay-per-view event. This is the only match that has been officially announced, as of this writing.

The Clash Of Champions pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets.

This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event. Here is the rumored card for the upcoming event:

WWE Title Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos (c) vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

United States Title Match: Baron Corbin (c) vs. Bobby Roode

Tag Team Match: Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Tag Team Match: The New Day vs. Rusev and Aiden English

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Charlotte, Natalya, and Naomi vs. Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan

