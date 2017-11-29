WWE went all out to promote their latest video game, WWE 2K18.

WWE 2K18, the newest addition to the flagship WWE video game franchise, is now available worldwide for the PlayStation and Xbox One.

By looking at the promotional material, WWE 2K18 delivers an unrivaled combination of authenticity, realism and action-packed gameplay in a simulation-based WWE video game experience, including the largest roster of WWE and NXT Superstars in franchise history; extensive new options in Creation Suite and Universe Mode; the choice to be a Company Man or Fan Favorite in MyCAREER Mode; the franchise debut of Road to Glory Mode; as well as a host of substantial gameplay additions and enhancements.

WWE’s United Kingdom Facebook page recently posted a new commercial for the game as the holidays are in full swing and historically, is the most profitable time of the year for sellers.

As seen here, WWE Hall of Famer Sting and WWE veteran Kane are featured in the commercial and it’s great to say the least.

Sting is one of the biggest names that was ever created in the history of pro wrestling. He made his name known while competing in the NWA, which was later rebranded to WCW. He has wrestled some of the biggest names in the business such as Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan.

However, it took a while for him to join WWE. When the sports entertainment company bought WCW in 2001, WWE was signing WCW talents left and right. Although WWE Chairman Vince McMahon attempted to sign Sting, the deal was never made due to Sting’s fear of how he would be booked.

He decided to join TNA Wrestling and competed in the company for several years. However, as his career was clearly winding down, he made the decision to finally join the company in 2014. He wrestled Triple H at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 but lost the match.

WWE continued to book him and finally made the decision for him to compete for the WWE World Heavyweight Title.

However, that was a mistake as he suffered a neck injury after taking a powerbomb in the corner in his last match against Seth Rollins for the WWE Title at the Night of Champions pay-per-view event in 2015. Sting’s career appears to be over as he hasn’t wrestled since.

What are your thoughts on this commercial?

