The New York Giants have made a shocking change under center.

On Tuesday, November 28th, it was announced that the NFL team was going to be benching quarterback Eli Manning, and Geno Smith will start this weekend against the Oakland Raiders.

"Over the last five games, we will take a look at Geno, and we will also give [rookie third-round pick] Davis [Webb] an opportunity," coach Ben McAdoo said in a statement.

Manning has started 210 consecutive regular-season games for the Giants. Smith will be the first African-American quarterback to start a game for the Giants, who are the only current franchise never to have started an African-American quarterback.

This decision has received a ton of backlash from fans, players, and the media.

"Coach McAdoo told me I could continue to start while Geno and Davis are given an opportunity to play," Manning said. "My feeling is that if you are going to play the other guys, play them. Starting just to keep the streak going and knowing you won't finish the game and have a chance to win it is pointless to me, and it tarnishes the streak.

Like I always have, I will be ready to play if and when I am needed. I will help Geno and Davis prepare to play as well as they possibly can."

"Great opportunity. I look forward to Sunday," Smith told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "I look forward to being at my best and playing well."

Make no mistake about it, the two-time Super Bowl-winning QB still wants to play and believes there are several potential landing spots for next year where he could jump in and be the starter.

"Surprised is not the word," longtime Giants coach and current Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin said on 1010XL Radio. "My sentiments are totally with Eli Manning. I love the kid. He is a class act. He is a two-time Super Bowl champ. He is the finest, most humblest young man in that locker room. I haven't followed the Giants. I know it's a disappointing year but my thoughts are strictly with Eli. I'm very upset about when I heard that."

"You can't say you're totally shocked by it or anything the way the season has gone," Archie Manning, Eli Manning's father, told ESPN's Ian O'Connor. "But I'm just a daddy. Eli is 36 years old and he handles everything. I'm just proud of the way Eli handles everything.

"Eli is a rock, not too high and not too low. He just rolls up his sleeves and works. I'm proud of him for the way he's handled himself through everything, and he'll deal with this. He doesn't have to like it, but he'll deal with it."

As seen here, Manning was trying to hold back tears when talking about the change and how it impacts his career.

