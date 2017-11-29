It has been a long, hard road for former world number one and golfing superstar Tiger Woods since his glittering career was torn to bits when he fell out with his wife on the global stage in 2009.

Tiger has lurched from one setback to another since then and has looked a dreadfully pale shadow of the incredible golfer he once was on the few occasions he has been able to compete. Throw a run-in with the law into that mix and you begin to understand just how dramatic his fall from grace has been.

Most recently, Woods has been plagued by a back injury that has required no less than four painful surgeries to mend, the latest being in April. However, the 41-year-old seems to have finally recovered and is set to make his long-awaited comeback to the game he loves so dearly at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas this weekend.

Excitement has been growing after rumours started circulating that Tiger was absolutely smashing the ball in practice, with current world number nine Rickie Fowler confirming to a Golf Magazine correspondent that Woods was easily out-hitting him.

The early signs do suggest that this could be the comeback that sticks for Woods, especially after the official PGA Tour Twitter account shared a video of the 14-time major champion draining a twenty-foot eagle putt in practice after drilling his drive 340 yards onto the green.

There was a massive response to the tweet from excited fans desperate to see Woods back at his best.

Woods ramped up the furor surrounding his comeback even further after commenting that he believes he can overhaul Jack Nicklaus’ tally of eighteen major championship titles.

When asked if he feels that he can still catch Nicklaus, Woods simply responded, “Of course”.

