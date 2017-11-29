Brock Lesnar's return to WWE has now officially been confirmed.

The last time the WWE Universe saw "The Beast" was at Survivor Series just a few weeks ago, where he bested SmackDown Live's WWE Champion AJ Styles in one-on-one competition after an epic brawl.

Since then Lesnar has yet to appear on WWE TV and it's still not clear whether or not he'll be defending his title at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) event in January.

Perhaps the latest confirmation of Lesnar's next WWE appearance may shed some light on the plans the company has for their featured attraction moving forward.

The Dunkin Donuts Center recently issued out a Tweet confirming that Lesnar will be appearing at Monday Night RAW on December 18th in Providence:

Lesnar has reigned as Universal Champion since last year's WrestleMania when he defeated Goldberg for RAW's top prize.

That feud pictured Lesnar in the most vulnerable state that we've ever seen him in on WWE TV, after getting obliterated by the former WCW Champion at last year's Survivor Series and manhandled at the Royal Rumble as well.

Eventually the pair clashed on "The Grandest Stage Of Them All," and after a great back-and-forth affair, "The Beast" was finally able to get one over on the former NFL fullback. Since then Lesnar has solidified himself as the most dominant champion in the WWE today - and perhaps ever.

He has defended his title against the likes of Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, and of course his Champion vs. Champion bout with AJ Styles.

It's believed that Lesnar is being built up to be this unstoppable force so that when Reigns defeats him at WrestleMania 34 or the title, in a passing of the torch scenario, the victory is all the more special.

Before we get to WrestleMania, however, there are at least two more PPV events that Lesnar can defend his title at. It should be interesting to see if Lesnar's return to WWE TV will spark the beginning of his next feud.

