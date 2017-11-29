WWE fans are ecstatic to see WWE Hall Of Famer and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle back in action inside the ring for the company again - but if they could really have it their way then SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan would also be allowed to compete as well.

Angle returned to the company last year for his induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame. He was then given an on-screen role with the company again to serve as the GM of RAW so he could return to WWE TV.

There were initial doubts as to whether or not the company would ever clear him to wrestle again given his extensive history with neck injuries, however, when the main event of their Tables, Ladders and Chairs (TLC) pay-per-view (PPV) fell through, Angle was cleared to compete and stepped in to tag with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

He then captained Team RAW at Survivor Series and even eliminated John Cena from SmackDown Live's squad during the match. Now that Angle has been cleared to compete again, especially while holding such a high risk of re-injuring his neck, many wonder if WWE will do the same for Daniel Bryan.

Angle was recently asked about this during a Q&A session he took part in, and noted that Bryan's condition is a bit more serious since it's concussion related (quotes via IWNerd):

"No, it’s not Daniel Bryan’s neck. No, it’s concussions. That’s a serious thing today. You obviously see in the NFL there are a lot of lawsuits being thrown back and forth.

"It’s a very dangerous thing. I talked to Daniel personally. I passed the physical. I haven’t had an issue with my neck in 12 years.

"I did break it four times in two years back between 2004 and 2006, but I’ve been fine since. You have a protocol you need to follow.

"The physical entails a certain amount of things and the most important is the concussion test.

"Daniel couldn’t pass it. He had 10 concussions that he knows of. That’s huge liability. Can Daniel eventually wrestle? I think he can, but it comes down to him passing the concussion test.

"I know in time your brain heals, so we don’t know how much damage has been done thus far. Is there a possibility of him wrestling? Maybe, I hope so.

"I feel bad that he took it personally that I was able to wrestle. He wasn’t mad or upset; he just couldn’t understand how they passed me but not him. But they were two different things”

What are your thoughts on WWE clearing Angle to compete for them again, and not Daniel Bryan? Do you think that it's possible that we ever see the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion wrestle for the company again? If not, where do you expect him to go in order to resume his career as an active competitor? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

