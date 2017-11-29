WWE

Vince McMahon.

WWE considering making a change to the US Title?

Published

While it isn't something that happens too often in WWE, it is something that we have seen take place over the course of the company's development several times.

The evolution of WWE Titles can be seen in nearly each and every active title on the company's roster. Titles such as the WWE Championship, United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and the Tag Team Titles have all seen different looks throughout the decades in WWE.

For a second some believed that WWE was on the brink of debuting a brand new United States Championship Title with Baron Corbin, however, this turned out to be a false report that was supported by a photoshopped picture making the rounds on social media.

The photo was actually posted by the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina, where WWE will be holding a live event in January. It seems that the Florence Civic Center was tricked into using a photoshopped picture for the event that included a fake title around Corbin's shoulder.

If you look closely at the photo you can even see a watermark on the title:

PWInsider shed some light on the situation, noting that the photoshopped title was actually based on a bootleg version of the United States Championship that was made in Pakistan:

“Several PWInsider.com readers who are belt aficionados, including Eric Walker, sent word that the title belt design seen in the artwork actually popped up online last year.

"Eric noted that the belt design has been traced to a bootleg version of the U.S. title created in Pakistan.

"If that is indeed the case, the question that now arises is how that version of the belt ended up on official WWE artwork posted by a WWE venue’s Facebook page?”

So it turns out that the same United States Title will continue to be used on WWE TV, and fans can rest easy knowing that another major change has been avoided in the world of WWE.'

What are your thoughts on the fake image going around of the new United States Championship? How do you think the design stacks up to the current title sported by WWE? Do you think any changes should be made to the title - or any other title for that matter? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

