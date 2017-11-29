UFC President Dana White just made a shocking claim about his top star's, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, fighting future.

Earlier this year McGregor took part in a high-profile exhibition boxing bout against the greatest the sport has ever seen - Floyd Mayweather Jr. The fight was nicknamed "The Money Fight" due to not only the pair's love for riches, but the immense amount of cash they would be making from the mega-bout that was being considered the biggest event in combat sports history.

While McGregor put on a decent showing for the first few rounds, he fatigued late in the fight and was finished via TKO by a barrage of unanswered shots from "Money" in the 10th round of the contest.

Despite losing his professional boxing debut, McGregor would take home over $100 million for his participation in the blockbuster event. An unprecedented amount for any combat sports competitor - either in boxing or MMA.

Now that his tenure inside the squared circle is over the big question amongst MMA purists remains: Who will "The Notorious One" fight next? As the current 155-pound champion he is morally obligated to defend his strap against interim title-holder Tony Ferguson.

During a recent media event, UFC President Dana White revealed that the company was targeting a fight for the Irishman at the end of this year. After his antics at a recent Bellator MMA event, however, those plans have now been put on ice.

White then made a very shocking claim about McGregor's fighting future, stating that there's a possibility he never fights again after the amount of money he made from Mayweather vs. McGregor (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“He was being dealt with by the head of the ABC,” White said. “We were gonna fight him, regardless of what [McGregor’s manager] Audie [Attar] says, we were working on a fight for him at the end of the year.

"And he’s just not ready. Listen … Conor might never fight again. The guy’s got a f*cking hundred million dollars.

“These guys make money and that’s it. Fighting is the worst. Try to get up and get punched in the face every day when you’ve got $100 million in the bank. Money changes everything for a lot of people.

“He’s a young, rich kid who is a god in Ireland. That’s not the healthiest environment either. It’s all part of it. I don’t know if you guys remember in the very beginning with Jon Jones.

"There’s no doubt the talent was there. I used to go, ‘The guy is talented, but he’s young, he’s rich, he’s the king of the world now.

"Hopefully he can keep it together.’ That was way before the crazy shit started to happen. And there it is. It happens.

“What’s weird is it happens more in this sport, in fighting, in the fighting business, more than any other sport.”

What are your thoughts on Dana White saying that it's possible that Conor McGregor never fights again? Do you think that after making over $100 million that "The Notorious One" really would hang up his gloves and call it a career? Or was White simply stating a very small possibility that the young Irishman could call it quits early? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

