Football

Mane.

What Roberto Firmino did for Sadio Mane's goal vs Stoke

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jurgen Klopp sprung a surprise on Saturday when he left both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino out of his starting line-up for the clash against Chelsea.

It was even more surprising when he waited until the 88th-minute to bring on Mane, leaving Firmino as an unused substitute.

And the Liverpool boss shuffled the pack once again for Liverpool’s trip to Stoke on Wednesday.

While Mane and Firmino were brought back into the starting XI, Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah dropped to the bench.

It was a very brave call.

However, within 18 minutes, it was looking like a very good decision.

After Joe Gomez had kept the ball in on the right wing, Dominic Solanke - on his full debut - did very well to the ball alive.

It then fell to Sadio Mane, who dinked the ball over the onrushing Lee Grant. However, the Stoke goalkeeper got a big hand on it meaning the ball trickled over the line.

p1c04no7lqpirk851sf61d10ih6d.jpg

As the ball bobbled towards the goal, Firmino ran towards the ball and could have easily tapped the ball home. However, he decided to leave it and allow Mane to have the goal.

Beautiful.

Watch: What Firmino did for Mane's goal

Take a look:

Liverpool fans react

And it was something that Liverpool fans noticed - and loved! Check out the reaction:

Klopp explains his selection

Before the game, Klopp explained why he had left both Coutinho and Salah on the bench for what looked to be a very tough fixture.

“[The team is about] bringing the quality we have on the pitch and bringing freshness. In this period you still need to have intensity in your game and you can have intensity every three days if you make the change, and that’s why we do it," he said.

Stoke City v Liverpool - Premier League

“I’m really happy about the line-up, to be honest. I hope we can perform, of course, but I show the faith and the boys show their quality – that would be cool.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Stoke City
Premier League
Football
Roberto Firmino

Trending Stories

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Watch: Jinder Mahal almost injures Singh Brother on SmackDown after botched move

Watch: Jinder Mahal almost injures Singh Brother on SmackDown after botched move

Watch: When Thierry Henry treated Real Madrid’s defence like children in 2006

Watch: When Thierry Henry treated Real Madrid’s defence like children in 2006

FIFA have announced they're creating a very exciting new club tournament for 2021

FIFA have announced they're creating a very exciting new club tournament for 2021

What Renato Sanches did vs Chelsea in the first-half had Twitter in stitches

What Renato Sanches did vs Chelsea in the first-half had Twitter in stitches

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again