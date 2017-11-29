UFC

Conor McGregor.

Joe Rogan on who Conor McGregor's next opponent should be

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Perhaps the biggest discussion in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) is who UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will share the Octagon with next.

MMA fans haven't seen "The Notorious One" inside the cage since November of last year when he main evented the UFC's first show from New York City, UFC 205 on pay-per-view (PPV).

McGregor challenged then-UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez for the 155-pound throne, and the opportunity to become the first-ever dual-weight champion in UFC history (as he held the featherweight title at the time).

McGregor would win the fight with ease via second round knockout, and decided to take a year off to enjoy the birth of his first child as well as partake in a massive boxing exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Now that his tenure inside the squared circle has concluded, the MMA world is expecting the announcement of the Irishman's next bout at any minute, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has an idea of who he'd like to see him fight next.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan concluded that he thinks the fight to make next for "Mystic Mac" is a bout against interim 155-pound champion Tony "El Cucuy" Ferguson, before taking yet another fight inside the world of boxing (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“That’s the move. It used to be not the move but I think Tony Ferguson is the right move as far as for the fans.

"The real smart move would be fight an MMA fight and then fight a boxing match in a year. . . The Nate Diaz fight, although it could be huge, Nate’s not really fighting anybody right now.

"What I would like is Nate comes back and fights somebody and wins, Conor fights someone and wins, Conor fights a boxing match, they have a HUGE MMA fight after that!

"F**KING HUGE, GOD DAMN IT! Three million pay-per-view buys huge.”

What are your thoughts on Rogan saying he think McGregor should fight Tony Ferguson next? Do you agree with Rogan's assessment? Or do you think that there's a better option out there for the 155-pound champion? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Nate Diaz
UFC
Jon Jones
Dana White
Anderson Silva

Trending Stories

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Watch: Jinder Mahal almost injures Singh Brother on SmackDown after botched move

Watch: Jinder Mahal almost injures Singh Brother on SmackDown after botched move

Watch: When Thierry Henry treated Real Madrid’s defence like children in 2006

Watch: When Thierry Henry treated Real Madrid’s defence like children in 2006

FIFA have announced they're creating a very exciting new club tournament for 2021

FIFA have announced they're creating a very exciting new club tournament for 2021

What Renato Sanches did vs Chelsea in the first-half had Twitter in stitches

What Renato Sanches did vs Chelsea in the first-half had Twitter in stitches

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again