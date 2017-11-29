Perhaps the biggest discussion in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) is who UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will share the Octagon with next.

MMA fans haven't seen "The Notorious One" inside the cage since November of last year when he main evented the UFC's first show from New York City, UFC 205 on pay-per-view (PPV).

McGregor challenged then-UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez for the 155-pound throne, and the opportunity to become the first-ever dual-weight champion in UFC history (as he held the featherweight title at the time).

McGregor would win the fight with ease via second round knockout, and decided to take a year off to enjoy the birth of his first child as well as partake in a massive boxing exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Now that his tenure inside the squared circle has concluded, the MMA world is expecting the announcement of the Irishman's next bout at any minute, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has an idea of who he'd like to see him fight next.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan concluded that he thinks the fight to make next for "Mystic Mac" is a bout against interim 155-pound champion Tony "El Cucuy" Ferguson, before taking yet another fight inside the world of boxing (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“That’s the move. It used to be not the move but I think Tony Ferguson is the right move as far as for the fans.

"The real smart move would be fight an MMA fight and then fight a boxing match in a year. . . The Nate Diaz fight, although it could be huge, Nate’s not really fighting anybody right now.

"What I would like is Nate comes back and fights somebody and wins, Conor fights someone and wins, Conor fights a boxing match, they have a HUGE MMA fight after that!

"F**KING HUGE, GOD DAMN IT! Three million pay-per-view buys huge.”

What are your thoughts on Rogan saying he think McGregor should fight Tony Ferguson next? Do you agree with Rogan's assessment? Or do you think that there's a better option out there for the 155-pound champion? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

