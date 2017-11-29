Football

What Renato Sanches did v Chelsea in the first-half had Twitter cracking up

It just hasn't happened for Renato Sanches in the Premier League.

The former Golden Boy winner was seen as the next big thing after his performances for Benfica and Portugal in 2016, winning the Euro's with his country.

A big money move to Bayern Munich was next on the agenda and it was under Carlo Ancelotti that his career started to implode.

In his first season, he barely played and when he did, he was very ineffective, recording zero goals and assists in 2016/17.

This summer, Swansea's Paul Clement took the risk by bringing him in and it is a gamble which has so far not paid off.

In fact, it has been a disaster, with Sanches turning in a whole string of woeful performances during his time in England.

Against Chelsea, he was at his very worst, turning in one of the worst first-half displays seen this season.

And, one moment summed up just how bad he is as the young midfielder literally produced the worst attempt at a pass.

Just look at Clement's reaction on the touchline; he's had enough.

He is literally terrible. He was duly taken off at half-time.

The negativity didn't stop with Clement's reaction as Twitter completely destroyed Sanches' performance at Stamford Bridge.

Maybe its time Clement ditches the prospect.

The likes of Leroy Fer, Sam Clucas and Wayne Routledge - who were all on the bench - are surely more worthy of a place in the starting XI.

The Swans are in real danger of facing the drop this season after a dreadful start to the campaign.

