It seems as though WWE could be considering getting rid of its weekly 205 Live program.

The WWE has revamped the Cruiserweight Division after holding its Cruiserweight Classic Tournament which saw so much success during its run. Eventually TJ Perkins was crowned as the new Cruiserweight Champion of WWE and the company later implemented a new 205 Live show for the division that aired after SmackDown Live.

Since it's launch, however, the show hasn't really been living up to the hype that the WWE was putting behind it in its infancy. Many fans often don't really care about the Cruiserweight Division, however, it did receive a recent boost with the addition of Enzo Amore to the fold.

A recent WWE Network Survey, however, could indicate that the company is considering getting rid of the show altogether. Based on the questions asked in the survey, WWE is testing just how popular 205 Live really is, and will likely pull the trigger on the show's future after receiving the results.

Here are the questions that were asked about the show in the survey (via Wrestling Inc.):

* How familiar are you with a weekly WWE Network show called WWE 205 Live? (Very familiar, somewhat familiar, A little bit familiar, Heard of but do not know much about, Never heard of WWE 205 Live)

* How often, if ever, do you watch WWE 205 Live? (Regularly watch, Occasionally watch, Used to watch but do not any more, Have never watched)

* How have you watched WWE 205 Live? (Using someone else's WWE Network subscription, Using my WWE Network subscription, Viewing social media sites, Viewing segments/episodes on YouTube, Viewing segments on WWE.com or WWE app, Viewing segments/episodes on non-WWE websites, Other)

* How do you primarily watch WWE 205 Live on WWE Network? (Watch on demand, Watch live)

* Why have you not watched or are not regularly watching WWE 205 Live? (Busy when the show initially airs and forget to watch at a later time, Matches are repetitive, Announce team is not that interesting, Prefer watching other weekly WWE shows instead, Watching cruiserweight matches on other WWE shows is enough for me, WWE Cruiserweight Superstars on that show are not that interesting, WWE 205 Live slips my mind/I forget to watch, WWE Cruiserweight Superstars do not have a significant role in WWE pay-per-view events/RAW, Not interested in a WWE Cruiserweight division, Watch enough WWE shows and do not have time)

* Of the following reasons, what is the primary reason why you have not watched (or are not regularly watching) WWE 205 Live? (WWE Cruiserweight Superstars do not have a significant role in WWE pay-per-view events/RAW)

* In your own words, please share why you have not watched or are not regularly watching WWE 205 Live?

* If WWE Superstars from RAW or SmackDown were to engage more frequently with WWE Cruiserweight Superstars on the WWE 205 Live show, how would this impact your viewing of WWE 205 Live? (Much more likely to watch, Somewhat more likely to watch, No impact, Somewhat less likely to watch, Much less likely to watch)

* How interested are you in watching the following WWE weekly shows? (Monday Night RAW, WWE NXT, WWE 205 Live, WWE SmackDown - Very interested, Somewhat interested, A little bit interested, Not at all interested, Don't know)

* How often do you watch the following WWE weekly shows? (Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, NXT - Every week, 2 of 3 weeks per month, Once per month, Once every other month, Less often than once every other month, Do not watch)

What are your thoughts on WWE possibly getting rid of 205 Live as a weekly show? Do you think that the company should keep the show going and see if it can progress any further? And do you watch 205 Live yourself or is it not as appealing as some other programming on the WWE Network? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

