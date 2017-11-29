Before he returned to the WWE, Matt Hardy had established a gimmick on the indies and in IMPACT Wrestling that took the professional wrestling world by storm.

"The Broken Universe" was one of the hottest gimmicks in wrestling at its peak and chants of "DELETE" rang throughout arenas nationwide. Unfortunately for Matt and Jeff Hardy they were unable to bring the gimmicks along with them to WWE when they returned to the company at WrestleMania 33 last year, due to legal issues brought upon by IMPACT Wrestling.

Now it seems like the battle for the gimmick's rights have died down, and Hardy could be on the brink of bringing the "Broken Universe" over to the world of WWE in order to boost some momentum for one last singles run with the company.

There's just one problem, however - if Hardy did get the opportunity to bring the gimmick to WWE, would it be as successful since WWE would likely implement a lot of their own features into the character?

Recently, wrestling legend and ECW Original Tommy Dreamer was recently asked about his thoughts on the gimmick making its way to WWE, and if it can be as successful as it once was under Vince McMahon's eye (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"You think about one year ago, Matt Hardy was probably the hottest wrestler out there He was probably the last good thing to watch on TNA, and I'm not saying that as a slight to TNA, but he was unique, he was different, he was a character," Dreamer said.

"How he tweeted, how he did everything was in full 'Deletion' mode and I used Matt all the time. We had an unwritten contract of, 'Hey I have shows, you're booked on them unless someone's gonna pay you more money.'

"Matt was, just like me, killing it all over wrestling every weekend on the indies.

"But he was the hottest character, and if they give him that freedom and let him be him with that, he'll become one of the hottest stars they have again.

"When Matt and Jeff came back, it was awesome, I love Matt and Jeff," Dreamer said.

"You can't look at them how WWE is viewing them as a retro act, and yes they were hot and they're ladder match was awesome, [but] you can't [say], 'Oh they're here to get the younger guys over.'

"They still have a lot of gas left in the tank as performers... I could just see WWE profiting from merchandise and 'Delete' signs, you name it. They give him the ball and Matt will deliver it."

