The Premiership managerial merry-go-round has continued to turn with Sam Allardyce due to be confirmed as the new Everton manager only hours after West Brom announced that Alan Pardew would be making a return as their new manager.

This coming after Roy Hodgson took over from Frank De Boer at Crystal Palace and David Moyes made his come back to Premier League management after taking the hot seat in East London with West Ham.

Attention, however, will fall heavily on Goodison Park, where former manager David Moyes returns with West Ham, to take on Everton, now managed by former West Ham manager Allardyce.

If you struggle to keep track of all the comings and goings, especially of this lot, fear not, you are not alone.

It seems Allardyce is on a mission to manage every team in the Premier League before his time on earth is through, taking the helm at his seventh club after stints at Bolton, West Ham, Sunderland, Newcastle, Blackburn Rovers and Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Moyes, who has struggled since leaving Everton, failing at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland will be seeking redemption with West Ham

Everton fans will be relieved that the search for a replacement for Ronald Koeman is finally at an end, but maybe a little underwhelmed with the appointment of Allardyce, who has zero major honours to his name. However, Big Sam has proven himself capable of hauling sides to safety time and time again and might just be the man for the job.

The irony of what is happening tonight has not been lost on the fans either who were quick to remember that Sam Allardyce was manager of West Ham during David Moyes last game in charge of Everton.

Meanwhile, West Ham fans were heard chanting exactly Everton fans sang at them ahead of their match at Goodison Park.

It's true what they say then, a football fan never forgets!

We're expecting Harry Redknapp and Alan Curbishley to pop up any second now!

