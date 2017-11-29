Two more WWE superstars could be leaving the sports entertainment company.

Those stars are The Singh Brothers. The tag team is composed of real life brothers Gurvinder Sihra and Harvinder Sihra.

They are currently performing on the SmackDown brand, under their respective wrestling names Sunil Singh and Samir Singh. The team was previously known as The Bollywood Boyz, before they made their main roster debut in the WWE.

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Lexington, KY at the Rupp Arena on the USA Network, the white-hot rivalry between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Mahal continued to escalate.

Styles took on The Singh Brothers in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. However, as soon as Styles entered the ring, Mahal and his cronies attempted to gain an advantage by attacking him. However, Styles pushed through and found victory with a jaw-dropping second-rope Styles Clash to Samir onto Sunil who was right below.

After the match, it seemed Mahal was going to attempt to blindside Styles, but AJ exited before Mahal could grab him, leading to the former WWE Champion attacking The Singh Brothers.

There’s speculation that after last night’s segment it could have been a way to write The Singh Brothers off WWE TV. PWinsider.com is reporting that there has been talk for several weeks about replacing Mahal’s cronies with new talents.

On June 13, 2016, Gurv and Harv were announced as participants in WWE's Cruiserweight Classic tournament. Moving along to June 23, both Sihras were eliminated from the tournament in their first round matches, with Gurv losing to Noam Dar and Harv losing to Drew Gulak. The Bollywood Boyz debuted in the WWE developmental territory NXT at the September 15 tapings.

In April of this year, they made their SmackDown debut interfering in a six-pack challenge match to determine the number one contender for Randy Orton's WWE Championship at Backlash, helping Mahal win the match.

WWE sent out the following on the match:

The white-hot rivalry between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal continued to escalate here on SmackDown LIVE, with The Phenomenal One taking on The Singh Brothers in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. However, as soon as Styles entered the ring, Mahal and his cronies attempted to gain an advantage by doing a blindside number on AJ prior to the contest even starting.

And, despite the pre-match beatdown, numbers advantage and The Modern Day Maharaja lurking at ringside, Sunil and Samir Singh were no match for the untouchable Styles, as AJ pushed through and found victory with a jaw-dropping second-rope Styles Clash to Samir onto Sunil who was right below.

After the match, it seemed Mahal was going to attempt to blindside Styles, but AJ exited before Mahal could grab him, leading to Jinder delivering ring-rattling Khallases to both Singh Brothers, making a clear statement that his ruthless streak was far from gone.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms