One fan of the Cleveland Browns is going all out.

If you recall, just last summer, all of Cleveland filled into downtown for the Cleveland Cavaliers championship parade.

They may be getting another one soon. However, it won’t have a championship to go along with it. Currently, the NFL team sits at 0-11 and with 0-12 on the horizon, the Cleveland Browns are starting in the face of 0-16

If they do hit the record then they would be only the second winless season in NFL history to the 2009 Detroit Lions.

If indeed the Browns do lose their next five games, they will be getting a parade. One fan of the team just secured permits to put on such a spectacle.

For those who may not know, Chris McNeil started a GoFundMe to raise $3,000 to fund a “perfect season” parade that will go down in downtown Cleveland on Jan. 6.

The money will go towards paying for security, restrooms, medical personnel along with other costs.

Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer shrugged off any sort of personal growth made in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

Kizer expressed disappointment he couldn’t do that in Cincinnati despite a strong showing in which he helped Cleveland rally past a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

“He bounced back from a game that he didn’t play as well the week before. That’s what you look for. Can you go in on the road and play better?” Jackson said Monday.

“He went out and protected the ball, put us in situations where we had chances to make some plays and did some good things.”

“There are a lot of guys in here who have played in this league for quite some time who haven’t won,” he said. “It’s on me, in the position I am in as quarterback here, to do whatever I can to reward those guys with victories.”

