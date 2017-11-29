In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns fan going all out as 0-16 season draws near

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One fan of the Cleveland Browns is going all out.

If you recall, just last summer, all of Cleveland filled into downtown for the Cleveland Cavaliers championship parade.

They may be getting another one soon. However, it won’t have a championship to go along with it. Currently, the NFL team sits at 0-11 and with 0-12 on the horizon, the Cleveland Browns are starting in the face of 0-16

If they do hit the record then they would be only the second winless season in NFL history to the 2009 Detroit Lions.

If indeed the Browns do lose their next five games, they will be getting a parade. One fan of the team just secured permits to put on such a spectacle.

For those who may not know, Chris McNeil started a GoFundMe to raise $3,000 to fund a “perfect season” parade that will go down in downtown Cleveland on Jan. 6.

The money will go towards paying for security, restrooms, medical personnel along with other costs.

Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer shrugged off any sort of personal growth made in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

Kizer expressed disappointment he couldn’t do that in Cincinnati despite a strong showing in which he helped Cleveland rally past a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

“He bounced back from a game that he didn’t play as well the week before. That’s what you look for. Can you go in on the road and play better?” Jackson said Monday.

“He went out and protected the ball, put us in situations where we had chances to make some plays and did some good things.”

“There are a lot of guys in here who have played in this league for quite some time who haven’t won,” he said. “It’s on me, in the position I am in as quarterback here, to do whatever I can to reward those guys with victories.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
NFL
Cleveland Browns

Trending Stories

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Watch: Texans QB Tom Savage had one of the saddest press conferences you'll ever see

Watch: Jinder Mahal almost injures Singh Brother on SmackDown after botched move

Watch: Jinder Mahal almost injures Singh Brother on SmackDown after botched move

Watch: When Thierry Henry treated Real Madrid’s defence like children in 2006

Watch: When Thierry Henry treated Real Madrid’s defence like children in 2006

FIFA have announced they're creating a very exciting new club tournament for 2021

FIFA have announced they're creating a very exciting new club tournament for 2021

What Renato Sanches did vs Chelsea in the first-half had Twitter in stitches

What Renato Sanches did vs Chelsea in the first-half had Twitter in stitches

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again