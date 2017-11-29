Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all-time.

For years now, Steve Austin has been regarded as one of the biggest stars in the history of the sports entertainment company.

He has feuded with the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling including Vince McMahon, The Undertaker The Rock, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and the list goes on and on. He has held nearly every title that the company has to offer.

Austin held 19 championships throughout his wrestling career, as he is a six-time WWF Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion and a four-time WWF Tag Team Champion, thus making him the fifth Triple Crown Champion in WWE history, while also being a two-time WCW United States Heavyweight Champion, a two-time WCW World Television Champion, a one-time WCW World Tag Team Champion and a one-time NWA World Tag Team Champion in WCW.

He was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2003 due to a series of knee injuries and a serious neck injury.

Throughout the rest of 2003 and 2004, he was featured as the Co-General Manager and Sheriff of Raw. Since 2005, he has continued to make occasional appearances, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

One of the signatures of the entrance of WWE Hall of Famer was usually him talking as he walked down the ramp. Austin revealed on a recent episode of the Steve Austin Show Podcast what he used say as he walked down the ramp.

Here is what Austin said on the podcast:

“It was never gibberish. Man, I was talking s**t the whole way down. ‘Yeah, that’s right motherf**ker!’ It was just a constant stream of F-bombs. ‘Yeah, that’s right motherf**ker. I’m about to tear this motherf**ker’s ass!’ It was just that. It was sentences. And like I said earlier in the podcast how Ric Flair just believed and was living that character, hey man when I was in that world, and I was in and the zone, that wasn’t no psych job. I wasn’t trying to psych myself up.

That was ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin walked to that ring with that bad motherf**ker walk, because he was sending a message to the other guy in that ring. ‘I’m fixing to whip your f**kin ass!’”

What are your thoughts on his comments and entrance?

