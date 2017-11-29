What happened what Edinson Cavani asked Neymar to take a penalty for PSG

It wasn’t long ago that Edinson Cavani and Neymar were arguing over who would take free-kicks and penalties at Paris Saint-Germain.

It first happened back in September as PSG beat Lyon 2-0.

The biggest flashpoint came when Neymar pleaded with his Uruguayan teammate to take a penalty. After much deliberation, Cavani pulled rank before seeing his penalty saved.

That incident was only given greater exposure as the pair bickered over a free-kick earlier in the match.

It was childish and it begged the question: Who would take set-pieces in the future?

While free-kicks can easily be shared amongst teammates, surely the two big egos wouldn’t want to budge over who takes the penalties.

And in the coming weeks, it seemed as though it was the world’s most expensive footballer that had won the battle.

The Ligue 1 club have been awarded a few penalties since that moment with the Brazilian taking the majority.

So, when Unai Emery’s side were given a spot-kick in their league match against Troyes just before half-time, it wasn’t particularly surprising to see Neymar pick up the ball with the scores level at 0-0.

However, having been hauled down, Cavani bravely asked hia teammate to take it and, surprisingly, Neymar obliged.

But just like he did against Lyon when this whole episode started, he missed.

Emery on Neymar and Cavani

It was only earlier this week that manager Unai Emery insisted that both Neymar and Cavani "need each other" to succeed at the Parc des Princes.

"Neymar and Edinson both possess the quality to be the best in the world," the Spaniard told journalists. "Their characters heavily influence their performances on the pitch.

"They are intelligent -- they know that they need each other but also their teammates, in order to balance the attack.

"They know their role when they have the ball, their relationship on the pitch with their teammates and how to give the best options to demonstrate their qualities as part of an attacking trio. It is important for me and for them to know how to play together.

"They are performing to the best of their capabilities, for the team and for themselves."

