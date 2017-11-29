Simon Mignolet is a goalkeeper who often divides opinion.

The Belgian shot-stopper is rarely viewed as one of the finest at his job in the Premier League, but Jurgen Klopp seems to trust him a lot more than Loris Karius.

Against Stoke, Mignolet was once again trusted between the sticks, with Liverpool in desperate need of three points to keep pace with the chasing pack.

They got their just reward in the first-half, with Sadio Mane scoring courtesy of a lovely little dink over Lee Grant.

The Reds were firmly in control of the game, however, one moment in the latter stages of the opening period certainly sparked some controversy.

In fact, controversial isn't the right word for it.

LUCKY MIGNOLET

The former Sunderland man should have been shown a straight red card after he burst off his line and literally kicked Mame Beram Diouf in the air.

Amazingly, the referee only showed the Liverpool keeper a yellow card, much to the dismay of the Stoke players.

VIDEO

Mark Hughes' men cannot believe their eyes.

In fact, Liverpool fans on Twitter were also agreeing that their player should have been sent for an early shower.

TWITTER REACTS

Now, the rules do state that if a goalkeeper does have intentions to play the ball as the last man, then a yellow card should suffice.

MIGNOLET DIVIDIES OPINION

It's understandable when a certain goal isn't about to happen but in this instance, Diouf would have certainly scored, changing the game in the process.

It's going to be a huge talking point in the aftermath of the game, one which may need to be reviewed by the governing bodies.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms