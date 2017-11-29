Football

Rooney.

Wayne Rooney scores from his own half for Everton vs West Ham

Things haven’t been too good for Everton this season.

The Toffees were expected to battle for a top-four spot this season but things haven’t exactly gone to plan with Ronald Koeman getting the sack.

And the impending appointment of Sam Allardyce hasn’t excited too many fans, either.

But, with the former England manager in attendance, Everton enjoyed a very good night against West Ham at Goodison Park. And it was a pretty good night for Wayne Rooney.

Rooney was dropped to the bench for the match against Southampton but returned to the starting XI. And the 32-year-old showed he’s still got it with a superb hat-trick.

His first came from a rebound after a missed penalty but he doubled his tally just 12 minutes later.

But it was his third in the 66th-minute that stunned everyone.

After Manuel Lanzini missed a penalty himself to get the visitors back into the game, Rooney claimed his hat-trick with a goal from inside his own-half!

p1c04s2ni31j13kpsujh23112aqd.jpg

As Joe Hart came out of his goal to clear, it fell to Rooney from all of 60 yards. What happened next was incredible.

Watch: Rooney's goal

Just take a look:

Football fans react

And this is how Twitter reacted:

Allardyce must have been rubbing his hands looking at the possibility of working with Rooney once again.

When Rooney called time on his international career, Allardyce said that it would be a good move for him and Everton. 

"He has started the season brilliantly with Everton and, for me, it will extend his career at Everton and that will be a good thing for them and for him," he said.

Little did he know that he would soon be directly benefitting from it.

