Liverpool fans were lost for words as Mohamed Salah scored yet another stunner

Everyone is talking about Liverpool's Mohamed Salah right now.

The Egyptian winger has been in absolutely ridiculous form since his move from Roma in the summer, scoring a ridiculous amount of goals from out on the right.

He scored two against West Ham, two against Southampton and on Saturday, he notched one against his former club Chelsea.

Amazingly, Jurgen Klopp decided to bench the Egyptian superstar against Stoke City, however, it was obvious he didn't want his talisman to burn out.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane - who were rested against Chelsea - came back in, with Dominic Solanke earning his first Premier League start.

The game was pretty much dominated by the Reds, with Mane giving them an early lead in the first-half.

However, despite dictating the game, they just couldn't find a second so Klopp called on Salah to help him out.

To say he did so is an understatement.

Salah came on and recorded a quick fire brace to seal the three points for Klopp and his first strike was absolutely heavenly.

Stoke City v Liverpool - Premier League

This is up there with the goals of the season but sadly, Wayne Rooney probably already takes that accolade.

VIDEO: SALAH'S VOLLEY

That is absolutely beautiful.

Naturally, Liverpool Twitter loved what they saw at the bet365 stadium.

TWITTER REACTS

A few minutes later, Salah stole possession from Stoke and added yet another goal, taking his tally to the season to 12, above the likes of Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero.

That's now 17 goals for the season for the Egyptian, a frightening tally seeing as Liverpool's top scorer last season was Philippe Coutinho with 14.

He's only going to get better as well.

