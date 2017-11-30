Top prospect Marvin Bagley III being compared to NBA legend

The 2018 NBA Draft class is expected to boast a number of franchise players, but one NBA Hall of Famer can't keep his eyes off one player, in particular.

Legendary San Antonio Spurs center David Robinson is in awe of Duke big man Marvin Bagley III, and is comparing him to one of his old teammates, who just so happens to be a future Hall of Famer.

"He reminds me a little bit of Tim Duncan in being so mature with the ball," Robinson recently told ESPN. "He's got the same composure as a young Tim. I saw Tim in college at Wake [Forest], and he was phenomenal in terms of being patient. He never got rattled, and that's Bagley. He's the same way. Fantastic kid."

Robinson, who's a 10-time NBA All-Star and a 2009 inductee into the Hall of Fame, has been closely following the freshman from the stands because his son, Justin, also plays for the Blue Devils.

"I like the fact he doesn't sit there and rely on the 3-pointer," Robinson exclaimed. "He'll go down in the post and take his time. He's a thoughtful guy...

For such a young guy, he's very composed and patient in the post," he added. "He makes very wise decisions, which you just don't see at this age -- 18- or 19-year-old kids rush things. He gets the ball down low, takes his time. He's got great moves and great touch. He plays really hard. He's exceptional at that age, that's for sure."

Duncan, a 6-foot-11 power forward with five NBA titles to his credit over a lengthy 19-year career with the Spurs, was known for his dominance in the post and soft touch off the glass with his jumper. He was mentored by Robinson, and the two still enjoy a harmonious relationship away from the court. Duncan is a lock for the Hall of Fame, when eligible in a few years.

Bagley is averaging 22.3 points and 11.3 rebounds through his first eight games of his college career, earning high praise from legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski.

"This kid's special," Krzyzewski said. "He's the most unique kid I've coached at Duke because he's 6-11 and he can guard five positions and put up two 30-and-15 as a freshman. Other than that, he's similar to many players I've had. He's a humble kid. His teammates love him. He's only concerned with one thing: winning."

Guided by Bagley's dominance, Duke is off to an 8-0 start, but regardless of the freshman's talents, he'll have a long way to go if he's to meet Robinson's elite comparison. He's a projected top-three pick should he choose to declare for this year's draft, along with European sensation Luca Doncic, and Arizona big man DeAndre Ayton.