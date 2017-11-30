Aldridge drops 41 efficiently; Warriors need OT vs Lakers; Gordon has 40

Pistons (14-6) 131; Suns (8-15) 107

Detroit led 36-19 after the first quarter and never looked back. The Pistons were up 104-70 going into the fourth quarter. As a result, no Detroit player logged over 28 minutes, but Reggie Jackson (23/1/5), Avery Bradley (20/0/1) and Tobias Harris (20/7/1) all scored 20 or more points in the blowout win. Devin Booker (22/4/0) led the Suns in scoring in the loss.

Magic (9-13) 121; Thunder (8-12) 108

Aaron Gordon (40/15/4) surprisingly broke out with a gigantic 40-point performance for the Magic in the convincing victory, ending a nine-game losing streak. Gordon went 13-for-23 shooting, including 6-of-12 from three. Russell Westbrook (37/11/5) and Paul George (22/5/5) showed up for the Thunder, but they dropped to a disappointing four games under .500 with the defeat. The Magic shot 59.2 percent from the field while the Thunder managed to shoot just 39.6 percent.

76ers (12-8) 118; Wizards (11-10) 113

The young trio of Ben Simmons (31/18/4), Joel Embiid (25/14/4) and Dario Saric (24/8/2) amazingly accounted for 80 points and 40 rebounds on the night in what was one of the most absurd games of the NBA season so far. Shockingly, a total of 101 free throws were attempted in the game, as the Wizards went 32-for-37 and the Sixers went 41-for-64. Simmons went 15-of-29 and Embiid went 13-of-18 from the line for Philly in the win. The Wizards scored 48 points in the fourth quarter to make the game close, and Kelly Oubre Jr. (22/7/4) surprisingly led them in scoring.

Knicks (11-10) 115; Heat (10-11) 86

Playing without Hassan Whiteside (knee), the Heat were simply overmatched. Miami shot 38.1 percent from the floor and just 10-of-38 (26.3 percent) from three-point range. The Knicks won the rebounding battle 52-to-31 and were led by Enes Kanter (22/14/1), who was one of two Knicks players to score over 12 points in the lopsided loss. Kristaps Porzingis (4/0/0) left after just three minutes with a badly-sprained ankle and didn’t return.

Raptors (13-7) 126; Hornets (8-12) 113

The Hornets played without Kemba Walker (shoulder), and therefore relied on Dwight Howard (22/10/3), Frank Kaminsky (18/7/2) and Jeremy Lamb (18/3/3) to carry the team offensively. However, they were no match for the dynamic Toronto duo of Kyle Lowry (36/5/6) and DeMar DeRozan (30/4/6), who combined to shoot 26-for-40 for the Raptors in the win. Lowry was on fire from deep, knocking down 8-of-11 three-point shots. Interestingly, Charlotte scored 30 points at the free throw line in the loss, while Toronto scored just eight at the charity stripe in the win.

Rockets (17-4) 118; Pacers (12-10) 97

James Harden (29/8/10) was two rebounds shy of a triple-double and continued his MVP pace, as Clint Capela (22/13/1) recorded a double-double for the Rockets, who shot 18-for-40 from three-point range in the win. Indiana shot just 7-for-28 (25 percent) from beyond the arc in the loss and took a total of six free throws. Thaddeus Young (23/4/2) led the Pacers in scoring in the loss. Houston broke ahead in the third quarter when they outscored Indiana 35-22.

Timberwolves (13-9) 120; Pelicans (11-10) 102

Minnesota undoubtedly benefitted from the ejection of Pelicans star Anthony Davis (17/5/0), who was tossed for arguing a call after logging just 18 minutes. Jrue Holiday (27/1/5) took advantage of the extra usage, but DeMarcus Cousins (17/10/6) surprisingly didn’t become more aggressive, knocking down 7-of-15 shots. The T-Wolves out-rebounded the Pelicans 44-to-28 and also shot 58.0 percent for the game. Andrew Wiggins (28/8/5) led the way and Jimmy Butler (19/4/3) also had an efficient night for Minnesota.

Nets (8-13) 109; Mavericks (5-17) 104

DeMarre Carroll (22/7/1) and Spencer Dinwiddie (19/3/6) led the Nets in the tight victory. Brooklyn still won despite shooting just 14-of-25 (56.0 percent) from the free-throw line. Harrison Barnes (17/8/6) filled the stat sheet for the Mavs in the loss. There was a total of 51 assists and just 25 turnovers in this back-and-forth battle.

Spurs (14-7) 104; Grizzlies (7-13) 95

Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans (22/4/5) moved into the starting five in the first game following David Fizdale’s firing, but the rest of the team simply didn’t show up around him offensively, with the exception of James Ennis (15/5/1) off the bench. LaMarcus Aldridge (41/6/1) was sensational for the Spurs in the victory, making 17-of-24 field goal attempts. Just three other Spurs scored in double-figures and no one other than Aldridge scored over 13 points. San Antonio committed just nine turnovers compared to Memphis’ 17.

Warriors (16-6) 127; Lakers (8-13) 123

It took an overtime period, but Kevin Durant (29/7/5), Stephen Curry (28/5/7), Klay Thompson (20/3/2) and Draymond Green (15/11/9) helped the Warriors take care of business. Golden State out-rebounded Los Angeles 49-to-34, but both teams had exactly 30 assists on 47 made field goals in the contest. Brandon Ingram (32/5/3) was sensational and matched up well with KD while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (21/7/0), Jordan Clarkson (21/6/8) and Julius Randle (20/4/2) broke the 20-point threshold.