If you need a late goal, just give Raheem Sterling a call.

He equalised in the 82nd-minute against Everton back in September, he scored in the 97th-minute against Bournemouth a few weeks later to give Pep Guardiola’s side a 2-1 win, he scored an 88th-minute winner against Feyenoord, he popped up with a goal in the 84th-minute to give City a win by the same scoreline against Huddersfield and he did it once again on Wednesday night.

With City drawing 1-1 with Southampton in the 96th-minute, the former Liverpool man popped up with a stunning goal to give his side their 12th consecutive league victory - a new club record.

You’d think that his manager would be running over to Sterling at the end to celebrate with him.

However, the City boss was seen doing something else at full-time - something that seriously confused football fans.

Guardiola was involved in a very heated conversation with Nathan Redmond at the end.

What on earth was he saying?

Well, luckily for us, he was asked that very question at the end of the match.

What Guardiola was saying to Redmond

Here’s what he said:

"I was telling Nathan Redmond how good he is at the end,” he said.

“Southampton have some super talented players, Redmond is so good one against one. But they didn't want to play, they were time wasting from the ninth minute. I just wanted them to play."

So, he was having a go at Redmond for time wasting whilst praising him at the same time?

Maybe he should tone it down slightly next time…

Of course, that video of Guardiola getting a bit carried away with Redmond is very similar to an incident we’ve seen before involving the Spanish manager.

When he was in charge of Bayern Munich, Guardiola pulled Joshua Kimmich aside after their 0-0 draw with Bayern Munich back in March 2016 and gave him a very public dressing down.

While doing that to one of your own players is one thing, what we saw between Guardiola and Redmond was just bizarre.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms