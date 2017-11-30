It was yet another delightful performance by Arsenal at the Emirates against Huddersfield.

Arsene Wenger's side secured a very impressive 5-0 victory over the Terriers, extending their perfect record on their home turf in the Premier League this season.

It was yet another Mesut Ozil masterclass, with the German playmaker scoring once and assisting two more, while Olivier Giroud came off the bench to score twice.

Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette completed the scoring, although, the latter did pick up a groin injury which will rule him out of the Manchester United game on Saturday.

The Gunners played some stunning football, with Giroud's first goal undoubtedly one of the passing moves of the season.

Even Manchester City would have been proud of this.

VIDEO: WENGER BALL IN FULL SWING

Yeah, that's pretty special.

So, when the game was being analysed on Match of the Day, you'd think the entire focus would be on how good the football was?

Well, think again.

The panel, of course, mentioned some of the slick play on show, but at the end, they just had to switch their attention to some of the empty seats seen at the Emirates.

Now, it was the exact same situation at the Etihad for City in the first game on the show, but a similar observation was not made by Dan Walker, Ian Wright or Danny Murphy.

Safe to say, Arsenal fans weren't happy.

ARSENAL FANS REACT

It is very strange.

Walker actually replied to a fan after, stating why they brought it up.

WENGER FULL OF PRAISE FOR OZIL

The German was the man of the match against the Terriers and the boss was keen to praise him after his display.

He said: “Everybody knows that Mesut is a great football player but in the last two games against Spurs and again tonight he has added something that people want to see and shown that he can fight and win the ball back.

“Once the supporters see you doing that then they automatically get behind you.

“How have I convinced him to do that? My job is to encourage people to fight.

“He has always covered the distances but maybe now he is at an age where he understands what is more and what is less important.

“I don’t know if the criticism has hurt him in the past and the judgements are sometimes harsh in this job.

“But overall the majority here have always loved him because he is always available and he always wants the ball.

“He never hides behind other players but of course there are nine other players in the team and if you are dominated it is not all down to one player."

