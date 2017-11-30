Mesut Ozil has divided opinion from the moment he arrived at Arsenal from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013.

Big things were expected from the German playmaker following his arrival at the Emirates Stadium and understandably so. Ozil, at the time, was widely regarded as one of the best No. 10s - if not *the* best No. 10 - in world football.

However, despite producing plenty of glimpses of his extraordinary ability, there was always a feeling amongst a lot of football fans - including a significant number of Arsenal supporters - that he wasn’t always giving his all.

In far too many matches - particularly against high-level opposition - Ozil has flattered to deceive during his four-and-a-half year stint with the Gunners.

But has Ozil now turned a corner?

He was fantastic in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over bitter local rivals Tottenham earlier this month. Genuinely superb.

Everyone watching the match was taken aback not by his attacking qualities, which have never been in doubt, but his desire to put in a shift for his team.

Ozil was tracking back, winning tackles, desperate to ensure his side secured all three points.

Ozil set a new personal record against Huddersfield

He missed Sunday’s narrow 1-0 win over Burnley through illness but returned with a bang against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night.

The World Cup winner was unquestionably the game’s standout performer, scoring one of Arsenal’s five goals and registering two assists in the rout.

This was the first time in Ozil’s career that he’d had a hand in three goals in a single Premier League game. A new personal best.

Video of Ozil's highlights v Huddersfield has emerged

A video has now emerged of the 29-year-old’s individual highlights from Wednesday’s match and it’s well worth a watch. He was extraordinary.

Watch the video here…

A masterclass.

What Wenger said about Ozil after the match

After the match, Arsene Wenger hailed Ozil whose contract, of course, expires next summer.

“If you often come to the games, nobody has to be convinced that Ozil is a great football player,” Arsenal’s veteran manager was quoted as saying by the Independent.

“Against Spurs he showed that he can fight, come back and win the ball back. Once people see that, they are behind you. Everybody in the stadium knows that he is a great football player. I think he has showed as well that he can fight.

“He has always covered the distances in the game. Maybe he is at an age where he understands what is important, and what is not important.

“Everybody wants to be acknowledged for his quality, the judgements are sometimes harsh in a footballer’s job. But the overall majority of people here love him, and always loved him.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms