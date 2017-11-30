The new Formula One logo change has received plenty of criticism from stars such as Lewis Hamilton, however, motorsport director Ross Brawn has come out to defend the decision.

After being unveiled just after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Valtteri Bottas came out on top, he was asked for his view after the race alongside Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, who also finished on the podium.

All drivers responded in the post-race press conference saying they strongly preferred the old logo.

However, when the topic was discussed with 63-year-old Brawn, he felt strongly that the brand image change was vital for the sport.

“Over the past few days the question was asked as to whether the logo is really a major priority and the answer is yes,” said Brawn, as per Planet F1.

With a long, successful history within the sport of Formula One, Brawn didn't hold back in giving a strong defence in why the logo change was extremely necessary.

“Apart from the commercial aspects, the new logo is much more flexible in terms of its use, especially when it comes to its application on merchandising and in the digital world. It has impact.”

“The old logo was neither iconic or memorable."

Despite the contrasting views between many of the drivers and others working in Formula One, Brawn feels strongly that the logo change is a breath of fresh air for the sport.

“It was important to let Formula One fans see that we are entering a new era,” he added.

“Our sport is changing and must look to the future and also outside its own environment if it is to attract new fans, especially among the young.”

“We believe this logo exemplifies this desire: in a world where visual communication is ever more important, we must also move in this direction.”



